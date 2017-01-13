Follow Friday: Crafty Podcasts

When you have to keep your eyes on your project, check out our top picks for podcasts.

Crafty inspiration

The charm of each of these is that they have broad appeal for many crafts. We encourage online exploration in any case – and hope that you have time to dig in further at sites such as Stitcher, SoundCloud, and iTunes for even more crafty podcasts to keep you inspired!

CRAFTish Vickie Howell talks with makers—crocheters and quilters, writers and musicians, photographers and more—about their creative journeys. Listening to others talk about their craft while you are working on your own craft is a lovely thing. (iTunes, Stitcher, SoundCloud)

Profit. Power. Pursuit. Tara Gentile of CreativeLive talks with artists, entrepreneurs, businesspeople, and more about building a creative business. (iTunes, Stitcher, RSS feed, Android)

Crafty Planner A podcast about crafting and the creative process with Sandi Sawa Hazlewood. (iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher)

Power Purls Podcast Kara Gott Warner, editor of Creative Knitting magazine, talks with knitters and other crafters about life in the knitting business. (iTunes, Stitcher, SoundCloud)

Pomcast Pom Pom Quarterly Editor Lydia and her pal Sophie chat with each other and, occasionally, other folks about fibery things. (SoundCloud)

Noncrafty listens

We know it can’t always be about crafting! Here are some engaging listens that will help you to find your groove with the project at hand. You may just become a devoted listener.

Fresh Air NPR’s Terry Gross has probing, insightful interviews with all manner of people. Produced at WHYY-FM in Philadelphia. (iTunes, Stitcher, RSS link)

Nerdist Chris Hardwick interviews writers, actors, and producers from a true “fan boy” perspective. (iTunes)

This Song Elizabeth McQueen of KUTX in Austin explores the songs that changed the lives of her musician guests. (iTunes, RSS feed)

Serial From the creators of NPR’s This American Life, this podcast features Sarah Koenig following a single story over a season, from Chicago’s WBEZ. (iTunes, Pandora, Stitcher, RSS feed)

Two Guys on Your Head (NPR) Dr. Art Markman and Dr. Bob Duke explain how our brains work through discussions of topics as varied as pet peeves, politeness, and procrastination.

(iTunes, RSS feed)