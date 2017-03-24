Finished Object Friday: Temescal Cardigan

I finally finished my Temescal Cardigan from Interweave Crochet Fall 2016, designed by Peter Franzi.

I got my crochet cable practice in with this cardigan—there were so many of them (it’s a good thing I love cables). If you look closely, you might even find where I made a mistake: halfway through the back I started working one part of the cables the wrong way. I didn’t notice until I was admiring the completely finished piece, though, so rather than rip out most of the project, I decided to leave in the mistake that gives it that special handmade touch. Luckily, this project was just for me and won’t appear in the magazine anywhere!



You might recall that I wrote about the Temescal Cardigan as a WIP back in November. I was really excited to experiment with the pattern and add a shawl collar. Thank goodness I was already planning on adding that collar, or this cardigan might not have fit me!



The cardigan was designed for men, who are a bit more broad-shouldered than me, and I decided to make it in a large size so I could wear it baggy and be really comfortable in it, but my unique body shape almost worked against me on this one. Before I added the shawl collar, the cardigan was a bit tight around my hips and was falling off of my shoulders (the curse of being such different sizes on top and bottom!). Luckily, the shawl collar added a lot of extra rows up around the shoulders and neckline, so the finished piece ended up fitting me just fine.

I spent most of the cold-weather months looking for a baggy men’s cabled cardigan in a neutral color that I could throw over everything I wear, and the Temescal Cardigan is just the ticket. In the few days since it dried and came off the blocking boards, I’ve worn it around the house over PJs, out running errands, and to work. It is so warm and so wonderful, and I’m so happy it’s finally finished!

What is your favorite cardigan you’ve made? Share a picture with us!

—Sara Dudek

Associate Editor, Interweave Crochet

