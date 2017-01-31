Little thread, tinier hooks, delicate intricacies of the stitches and patterns, doesn’t it seem like nearly everything is better if it has just a bit of crocheted lace embellishing it? Lace adds a light sophisticated touch to crochet. Crochet lace patterns don’t have to be worked in thread or lace-weight yarn either. You can create amazing crochet lace fabric with DK or worsted-weight yarn as well. If you’re fascinated by the art of crocheting lace, this collection of patterns is a must-have!

This collection includes lace projects that use a variety of techniques, including broomstick lace, Bruges lace, Tunisian lace, filet crochet, and other favorite crochet lace stitches.

With temperatures edging toward record breaking highs, summer is here with a vengeance. It's time to put away the wool sweater patterns of winter and pull out some fun new lace crochet projects. Perhaps try a new lace technique such as filet crochet or broomstick lace.

Now you can explore chunky lace, broomstick lace, fan lace, Tunisian crochet lace, thread lace, and filet crochet with Learn Beautiful Crochet Lace Techniques with 10 FREE Crochet Lace Patterns.

Corset Belt



By Sandi Wiseheart

Inspired by such Hollywood stars as Queen Latifah, this easy crochet belt pattern is crocheted using suede and accented with three crocheted flowers. Corset belts can be worn high or low, to accentuate your own favorite curves.

Broomstick Lace Capelet



By Kate Pullen

Looking for broomstick lace patterns? Light and airy, this crochet capelet pattern by Kate Pullen combines mohair and silk yarn with broomstick lace to create a capelet with the perfect combination of elegance and practicality. Surprisingly warm, this accessory provides and entry level crochet broomstick lace tutorial that highlights the beauty of the technique. Stylish enough for an evening out and cozy enough for an evening stroll, the capelet makes a beautiful addition to many outfits.

Crocus Scarf



By Laura Rintala

Laura Rintala’s design lends the perfect crocheted lace touch to your spring ensemble. This easy crochet lace scarf pattern is crocheted from luscious silk and begins with a simple fan-lace pattern.

Tunisian Lace Ascot



By Ellen K. Gormley

If you want to learn Tunisian crochet, this ascot by Ellen K. Gormley is a great introduction. This quick and simple crochet lace scarf pattern transitions seamlessly through the seasons, and the easily memorized crochet lace pattern makes it an ideal travel project. Though simple, the result is elegant and practical.

Victorian-Inspired Lace Bracelet



By Sarah Read

Don’t let the tiny hook and thread fool you—this charming crochet lace pattern works up quickly. This victorian inspired bracelet is reminiscent of historic thread crochet. Inspired by vintage Weldon’s patterns, this charming lace bracelet makes a fast gift and shifts effortlessly from elegant to modern.

Filet Crochet Frame



By Toni Rexroat

Are you looking for an introduction to filet crochet patterns or simply a fabulous quick and easy crochet gift or home décor piece? This elegant edging is perfect for framing a picture frame. Grab this project for a free filet crochet charts lesson, plus all the basics on how to filet crochet. You’ll also discover how open and double crochet mesh is used to create images in crochet, all with this filet crochet tutorial.

Lady Blue Warmer



By Renee Barnes

This warmer is sassier than a snood, comelier than a cowl, and cuter than a capelet. The lace fabric of this crochet cowl is warm and elegant—the perfect layer for a little black dress or a pair of jeans and a t-shirt. Delicate beads crocheted at the edge give a bit of weight for ease of wearing and a touch of sparkle.

Esther Shawl



By Lana Holden

This shawl uses four-petaled motifs worked in two-passes to create a lace fabric with plenty of drape. This crochet lace shawl has a trapezoid shape and bias stretch. Try working it in a fun variegated yarn or a luscious solid skein.

Tassel Scarf



By Alla Kova

The Tassel Scarf is a lace scarf with an unusual shape. You can wear it as a scarf, a lace cowl, or even a belt. But the best part of this beautiful design is the eye-catching tassels. If tassels aren’t your thing, you can work the scarf without them, but you have to admit they are fun.

Bruges Border



By Natasha Robarge

This border pattern is a simple and elegant lace edging. Embellish anything from a t-shirt to a skirt or apron. This crochet Bruges lace border which is addictive to work and easy to memorise, will quickly become a favourite.

