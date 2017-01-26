Crocheted Scarves You Will Love

Some Like It Hot Pink

Pink is not my favorite color, but for some reason I wear it all the time. My friends tell me I’m in denial. Maybe I am, because two of my favorite Interweave kits are made with hot pink yarns. Though the color is the same, these kits are vastly different and totally irresistible.



The Bit O’ Lace Scarf Kit makes a wonderfully drapey scarf that can be worn with casual and dressy attire. I know this because several friends and I got together and tried the scarf on with various outfits. It looked fantastic styled with a little black dress, and a white one, too!

Kristin Omdahl designed the Bit O’ Lace Scarf with her signature yarn Be So Sporty Bamboo in the Crushed Berries colorway. The finished scarf measures approximately 10″ x 54″ long—great for a myriad of styling options. The kit includes one hank of the lustrous and silky sportweight yarn, a packet of no-rinse Wrapture wash, and a digital pattern link for the Bit O’ Lace Scarf.

The Rapunzel Scarf Kit in Fuschia makes a braided scarf that is as fun to make as it is to wear. You’ll crochet several strips and braid them together to create a fabulously chunky scarf. At 5″ wide by 50″ long, you can drape it over a shoulder or wrap it several times around the neck as a bulky cowl.

Kristein Hein Strohm designed the Rapunzel Scarf for Cascade Yarns Cascade 220, a lovely worsted yarn in 100% Peruvian Highland Wool. The kit includes 6 skeins of yarn and the digital pattern link for the Rapunzel Scarf.

Both projects are perfect for this time of year. The Rapunzel Scarf is a bit more dense, so it’s a great option for cool Winter and Spring days. The Bit O’ Lace Scarf is quite lacy, so it can dress you up indoors while it’s cold, then transition into warmer spring and summer weather too.

—Dana

We’ve Got the Kit for You!