Crochet Wheelchair Wrap Pattern
Author
Susan A. Coes
Introduction
This little wrap was designed specifically for the elderly – particularly those confined to wheelchairs or to bed. The short length prevents it from getting caught in wheels. The shape helps keep in on the shoulders where many elderly get cold. Being open down the front makes it easy for medical personnel to access arms for blood pressure readings and such.
Materials List
12 ounces of worsted weight yarn
H hook
Finished Size
Approximately 18 inches long (down the center back) and approximately 80 inches around the bottom edge
Gauge
14 dc = 4 inches
8 rows = 4 inches
Notes
V stitch = 1dc, ch1, 1dc
The Pattern
Chain 54
Row 1: dc in 3rd ch from hook, ch 1, 2 dc in next ch, *dc in next 11 ch, v st in next ch, repeat from * 2 times, dc in next 11 ch, 2 dc in next ch, ch 1, 1 dc in each of last 2 ch, ch 2, turn (58 dc and 5 ch 1 spaces)
Row 2: dc in next dc, ch 1, 2 dc in next dc, *dc in next 13 dc, V st in ch1 space, repeat from * 2 times, dc in next 13 dc, 2 dc in next dc, ch 1, dc in last dc and in top of turning ch, ch2, turn (8 sts increased).
Rows 3 – 28: repeat row 2, following established pattern, always increasing the number of dc between V sts by 2 (each row increases by a total of 8 sts).
Row 29: dc in next dc, ch 1, skip ch 1 space, dc in next dc, *ch 1, skip 1 dc and dc in next st, repeat from * to V st in previous row, ch 1, V st in ch 1 space of V st, ch 1, skip next dc, dc in next dc repeat from * across row to last dc. Ch 1, skip ch 1 space, dc in next dc, dc in last dc and in top of turning ch, ch 2, turn
Row 30: dc in each dc and ch 1 space across, end off, weave in ends.
The author has licensed this page under a Creative Commons License. Some rights reserved.
2 Comments
i have chained 54, and start in 3rd ch from the hook, but when I come to the end I only have 1 ch left instead of the 2 ch (1 dc in each of last 2 ch, ch 2, turn (58 dc and 5 ch 1 spaces) required. What am I doing wrong. I have started over completely , 5 times now and always ending up with being able to do 1 dc , because only have 1 ch left. I always start with 54 chains. I make sure I am 3rd ch from hook. help please. Thanks so much, Rebecca
I got it , thanks