Crochet Your Way to Organization

I don’t know about you, but I jump at the chance to organize stuff. Grouping like items together, straightening clutter and discarding trash brings me immense joy. And it’s not just my own home that I like organizing. I love helping friends tackle large organizational challenges—the bigger the disaster zone, the better! I mean, what can be more fun than hours and hours of organizing? Crocheting baskets and organizers, of course!

The New Year is a great excuse to make crochet baskets, organizers, and pouches. Here are some of my favorite organizational solutions that you can whip up pretty quickly.

Basket Cases

Crochet some color-dipped baskets to stash everything from your hooks and needles to kitchen and household goods. This is a great project for beginners and can be customized to your home décor. A nice cord-like yarn makes these crochet baskets extra durable.

This pattern is available in a kit with yarn and the print issue of Crochetscene 2017. Enjoy it and 32 other fun patterns in the digital issue of Crochetscene 2017, or individually as an instant pattern download.

Petroglyph Basket

Gather goodies in a field or corral your keys at home in this basket set. Crochet in a two-toned spiral to create the base that leads into a subtle woven-look post-stitch pattern along the sides.

The pattern is available with 35 other delightful projects in the digital issue of Crochetscene 2014 and individually as an instant pattern download.

Garden Plot Baskets

A critical part of organizing is creating a beautiful setting. Enjoy the color study in tapestry crochet in these lovely baskets. Create these sturdy vessels that will have multiple uses around your home from hiding planters to organizing toiletries.

The pattern is available with 35 more projects for the home in the digital issue of Interweave Crochet Home 2015 or as an individually as an instant pattern download.

Pet Organizer

Keep your pet’s accessories neat and organized with a handy pocket organizer. Simple stitches and fun appliqués add a touch of whimsy and keep you organized so you can quickly grab your dog’s gear and go.

This pattern is available with 40 giftable crochet patterns in the digital issue of Love of Crochet Holiday 2013.

Sketch Set

Create a to-do list to get organized and crochet a cute notebook cover to keep it in. Crochet a matching pencil case to organize the pens and pencils or crochet hooks and notions that mysteriously wander away.

The pattern is available with 21 more enjoyable projects in the digital issue of Love of Crochet Fall 2016 and individually as an instant pattern download.

—Dana