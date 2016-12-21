Just in Time: Crochet Quick Gifts

Frantic for last minute gifts you can crochet for friends and loved ones?

Check out these quick projects from Interweave.

For guys and gals: The Hi-Fi Hat can be made in 2 hours or less! Would it be tacky to give this to multiple people on my list?

For men: There are three hats patterns to choose from in our Men’s Hats ebook. It’s always nice to have options, right?!

For women: The Blueberry Trellis Hat uses worsted weight yarn, so it could be made in an evening…

…so long as you don’t get distracted by a Christmas movie on TV.

For bookworms: The Book Cozy is a good choice for readers who are old school, and Betty’s Button-Up Mitts will keep hands warm while allowing readers to turn pages on a book or tablet.

For housewarming: Pick up a plant from the grocery store and crochet the Home Grown Plant Cozy for a combo handmade/store-bought gift.

Christmasy gift: For friends who bubble over with holiday cheer, Christmas ornaments are the perfect gift.

Plus they’ll think of you year after year.

For new crocheters: If you’re new to crochet, but still want to make something for your loved ones, check out the video for the Trellis Scarf. The video is only 12 minutes long and will have you crocheting in no time.

Perpetually late gift givers: If you’re constantly scrambling for last-minute crochet gift ideas (like me), the ebook 3 Skeins or Less: Quick Crocheted Accessories will equip you for any crochet emergency.