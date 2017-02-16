Sara’s Valentine: Crochet Products & Projects to Love

We are not finished spreadin’ the love this week with the input of our editors. It’s easy for Sara to choose – if crochet products or projects can help someone else, she is all in.

My Valentine works for a non-profit. He is always inspiring me to be a better person and to think of others before myself. In the spirit of my Valentine, here are some products for Valentine’s Week that I absolutely love and that help others too.



Llamallamallama Project Bag

This project bag from Kettle Yarn Co. is the cutest knit/crochet project bag you can find. It is made responsibly and portions of its profit go to Education without Borders. Read my full review on this project bag and where to get it in Love of Knitting Spring 2017.

Knit Collage Sister Yarn

This yarn is the coolest for making big chunky projects and it is made by 15 women in Punjab, India. Knit Collage works to employ women in need of work. There is no better way to celebrate Galentine’s Day (no really, it’s a whole week) than getting together to knit with your friends and using yarn made by women on the other side of the world.

Manos Del Uruguay Yarn

Manos del Uruguay is a non-profit, fair trade yarn company aimed at providing sustainable employment for women in Uruguay. For the full story on the work done by this incredible company, get the newest issue of Interweave Knits Spring 2017. To make a project with this yarn, try the Breadth Beanie, designed by me, in our special issue of Crochetscene 2017.

