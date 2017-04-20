How to Crochet a Granny Square

When people think of crochet, they usually think of the granny square, because it’s the quintessential crochet motif. Clustered stitches and open spaces create a block or square design. Crocheters can easily change color each round, so they use it for stash busting. It’s easy to learn and one of the first things I like to teach new crocheters.

Once you’ve mastered the basic granny square below, put it into practice with the 7 cool projects that follow; item #7 includes a video! Then, pick up your own “Granny Life” crochet hook in the Interweave Quirky Crochet Hook Set and let everyone know that you love your granny!

Granny Square Basics

To make granny squares, you need to know how to crochet a chain (ch), a slip stitch (sl st) and a double crochet (dc). Here are the step-by-step instructions and chart for how to crochet a basic granny square.

Granny Square Pattern

Ch 4, sl st in in 4th ch from hook to form a ring (Figure A).

Rnd 1: Ch 5 (count as a dc, ch 2 throughout), 3 dc in ring, (Figure B), ch 2, [3 dc in ring, ch 2] 2 times, 2 dc in ring, sl st in 3rd ch of beg ch-5 to join (Figure C).

Rnd 2: Sl st in first ch-2 sp, ch 5, 3 dc in same sp as last sl st made, [ch 1, (3 dc, ch 2, 3 dc) in next ch-2 sp] 3 times, ch 1, 2 dc in same sp as first 3 dc, sl st in 3rd ch of beg ch-5 to join (Figure D).

Rnd 3: Sl st in first ch-2 sp, ch 5, 3 dc in same sp as last sl st made, *ch 1, 3 dc in next ch-1 sp, ch 1**, (3 dc, ch 2, 3 dc) in next ch-2 sp; rep from * around, ending last rep at **, 2 dc in same sp as first 3 dc, sl st in 3rd ch of beg ch-5 to join (Figure E).

Rnd 4: Sl st in first ch-2 sp, ch 5, 3 dc in same sp as last sl st made, *[ch 1, 3 dc in next ch-1 sp] across to next ch-2 sp, ch 1**, (3 dc, ch 2, 3 dc) in next ch-2 sp; rep from * around, ending last rep at **, 2 dc in same sp as first 3 dc, sl st in 3rd ch of beg ch-5 to join.

Rep Rnd 4 as desired.

Granny Square Projects

Practice the basic granny square pattern above in a single color, or change the color every row. Once you’ve mastered this pattern, give these fun projects a try.

1. Mod Squad Bag

Great for beginners, the Mod Squad Bag by Brett Bara uses basic granny squares to create a bold graphic design. A simple crocheted lining worked in single crochet keeps your daily necessities secure inside.

2. Sundance Dress

Create your own flirty dress with the granny stitch following this cool design by Moon Eldridge. Crochet two large granny squares to make a stylish tank, then use the granny stitch to add a skirt with flair.

3. Marmalade Skies Afghan

Turn the granny squares on an angle and join them with rhombus-shaped motifs fora crazy mixed-up Marmalade Skies Afghan by Mary Beth Temple.

4. Lottie Top Crochet Pattern

The granny stitch takes center stage in Moon Eldridge’s colorful tee. Exaggerated raglan lines in the granny square create a deep neckline and butterfly-wing sleeves.

5. Gobi Dress

Cotton thread makes the granny square look mighty fine. The Gobi Dress by Annastasia Cruz incorporates small granny stitch and squares into a stunning lace dress.

6. My Favorite Play Blanket

Edge a simple 2-color granny square with the lacy pineapple stitch to create a lacy play blanket that your kids will love.

7. Half Granny Shawl

If you’re a visual learner, join Mary Beth Temple for an informative granny square video. Learn how to make granny stitch shawls in both rectangular and triangular shapes.

Hook Up a Granny Square Project!