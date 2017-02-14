A Candy Heart in Crochet: It Works Up Quick!

This Valentine’s Day, we’re sharing our love of candy hearts with a sweet crochet version straight from the pages of Modern Crochet Mandalas. These adorable hearts work up quickly, so you can whip up your own version today to give to your love this evening!

CANDY HEART

designed by Melinda Miller

FINISHED SIZE

About 10″ (25.5 cm) wide and 9″ (23 cm) tall.

YARN

DK weight (#3 Light).

SHOWN HERE: Cascade Yarns Ultra Pima (100% pima cotton; 220 yd [201 m]/3.5 oz [100 g]): #3711 China Pink (A), #3712 Primrose (B), and #3713 Wine (C), 1 skein each.

HOOK

Size F/5 (3.75 mm).

Adjust hook size if necessary to obtain the correct gauge.

NOTION

Yarn needle.

STITCH GUIDE

Puff stitch (Puff st): [Yo, insert hook in next st, yo, draw yarn through st] 3 times, yo, draw through all lps on hook.

Front post single crochet (FPsc): Insert hook from front to back to front again around post of the next st, yo, draw yarn through st, yo, draw through 2 lps on hook.

Picot: Ch 3, insert hook in the center of the base st, yo, draw through all lps on hook.

Cluster (Cl): *Yo twice, insert hook in st, yo, draw yarn through st, yo, [draw yarn through 2 lps on hook] twice, repeat from * twice in same st, yo, draw through 4 lps on hook.

Front post double crochet (FPdc): Yo, insert hook from front to back to front again around post of the next st, yo, draw yarn through st, [yo, draw through 2 lps on hook] twice.

INSTRUCTIONS

Rnd 1: (RS) With A, ch 2, 8 sc in 2nd ch from hook, join with a sl st in first sc—8 sc.

Rnd 2: Draw up a lp on hook to height of a dc, Puff st in same st, ch 3, [Puff st, ch 3] in each sc around, join with a sl st in top of beg Puff st—8 ch-3 sps. Fasten off A.

Rnd 3: With RS facing, join B with a sc in any ch-3 sp, *FPsc around post of the next Puff st, 3 sc in next ch-3 sp, repeat from * around, ending with 2 sc in beg ch-3 sp, join with a sl st in first sc—8 FPsc; 24 sc.

Rnd 4: Sl st in next FPsc, ch 1, sc in same st, ch 5, sk 3 sc, *sc in next FPsc, ch 5, sk next 3 sts, repeat from * around, join with a sl st in first sc—8 ch-5 sps.

Rnd 5: Working behind each ch-5 and in unworked sc on Rnd 4, sl st into next sc, ch 3 (counts as dc), dc in each of next 2 sc, ch 8, *dc in each of next 3 sc, ch 8, repeat from * around, join with a sl st in top of beg ch-3—8 ch-8 lps.

Fasten off B.

Rnd 6: With RS facing, rejoin B with a sc in any ch-5 sp in Rnd 4, (3 dc, ch 2, 3 dc, sc) in same sp, (sc, 3 dc, ch 2, 3 dc, sc) in each ch-5 sp around, join with a sl st in first sc—8 shells.

Rnd 7: Ch 1, sc in each of first 3 dc, *(2 sc, picot, sc) in next ch-2 sp, sc in each of next 3 dc, sl st in each of next 2 sc**, sc in each of next 3 dc, repeat from * around, join with a sl st in first sc—8 picots.

Fasten off B.

Rnd 8: With RS facing, join C with a sc in any ch-8 lp in Rnd 5, (5 dc, picot, 5 dc, sc) in same sp, ch 2, *(sc, 5 dc, picot, 5 dc, sc) in next ch-5 sp, ch 2, repeat from * around, join with a sl st in first sc—8 picots. Fasten off C.

Rnd 9: With RS facing, join A with a sc in any Rnd 8 picot, *ch 5, sc in next Rnd 7 picot, ch 5**, sc in next Rnd 8 picot, repeat from * around, ending last repeat at **, join with a sl st in first sc—16 ch-5 sps.

Rnd 10: Ch 1, sc in same st, *5 sc in next ch-5 sps**, sc in next sc around, ending last repeat at **, join with a sl st in first sc—96 sc.

Rnd 11: Ch 4 (counts as tr), (2 tr, ch 2, 3 tr) in same st (corner made), *sk next 2 sc, [3 dc in next sc, sk next 2 sc] twice, 3 hdc in next sc, sk next 2 sc, 3 sc in next sc, sk next 2 sc, 3 hdc in next sc, sk next 2 sc, [3 dc in next sc, sk 2 sc] twice**, (3 tr, ch 2, 3 tr) in next sc (corner made), repeat from * around, ending last repeat at **, join with a sl st in top of beg ch-4—24 tr; 48 dc; 24 hdc; 12 sc; 4 ch-2 sps.

Rnd 12: Ch 1, sc in same st, scin each st to next ch-2 corner, *(2 sc, ch 2, 2 sc) in ch-2 sp (corner made), sc in each st across to next corner ch-2, repeat from * around, join with a sl st in first sc—31 sc on each side; 4 ch-2 sps.

Fasten off A.

LEFT SIDE OF HEART

Row 13: With RS facing, join C with a sc in 12th sc to the left of any corner ch-2 sp, sk next 3 sc, (Cl, ch 4, Cl, ch 4, Cl) in next sc, sk next 3 sc, sc in next sc—3 Cl; 2 ch-4 sps.

Fasten off A.

Row 14: With RS facing, join A with a sl st in the 4th sc to the right of Rnd 13 beg sc, dc in first sc of Row 13, [FPdc around post of the next Cl, 6 dc in next ch-4 sp] twice, FPdc around post of the next Cl, dc in last sc, sk next 3 sc in Rnd 12, sl st in next sc—3 FPdc; 14 dc.

Fasten off A.

Row 15: With RS facing, join B with a sl st in the 3rd sc to the right of first sl st in Row 14, 2 tr in first dc in Row 14, tr in each of next 2 dc, [2 tr in next dc, tr in each of next dc] 6 times, tr in next dc, 2 tr in last dc, sk next 2 sc in Rnd 12, sl st in next sc—25 tr.

Fasten off B.

RIGHT SIDE OF HEART

Row 13: With RS facing, join C with a sc in 12th sc to the left of next corner ch-2 sp to the right of right side opposite Left Side of Heart, sk next 3 sc, (Cl, ch 4, Cl, ch 4, Cl) in next sc, sk next 3 sc, sc in next sc—3 Cl; 2 ch-4 sps.

Fasten off C.

Rows 14–15: Rep Rows 14–15 of Left Side of Heart.

Row 16: With RS facing, starting on Right Side of Heart, join A with a sl st in ch-2 corner sp to the right of Row 15 beg join, 2 tr in first tr of Row 15, [tr in next tr, 2 tr in next tr] 12 times, sl st in next ch-2 sp (valley of heart), moving on to Left Side of Heart, 2 tr in first tr of Row 15, [tr in next tr, 2 tr in next tr] 12 times, sl st in ch-2 sp of next corner—38 tr on each side.

Fasten off A.

PERIMETER OF HEART

Rnd 17: Working around perimeter of heart, with RS facing, join C with a sc in the bottom unworked ch-2 corner sp (point of heart), sc in same sp, sc in each of next 31 sc, sc in next ch-2 corner sp, sc in each of next 38 tr, sl st in next ch-2 corner sp (valley of heart), sc in each of next 38 tr, sc in next ch-2 corner sp, sc in each of next 31 sc, sc in beg ch-2 sp, join with a sl st in first sc—143 sc; 1 sl st in valley.

Rnd 18: Ch 3, 6 dc in same st, [sk next 2 sc, sc in next sc, sk next 2 sc, 5 dc in next sc] 11 times, sk next 2 sc, sc in next sc, sk next 2 sc, 3 dc in next sl st (valley of heart), sk next 2 sc, [sc in next sc, sk next 2 sc, 5 dc in next sc, sk next 2 sc] 11 times, join with a sl st in top of beg ch-3—24 shells.

Fasten off C.

FINISHING

Weave in ends and lightly steam block.

