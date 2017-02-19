Crafting at the Library Might Be the Best Thing You’ve Never Done

It’s National Library Month, crafters—time to celebrate reading and the community spaces that libraries provide for so many activities! Libraries collect all kinds of resources for the public to borrow, enjoy, and return for other patrons. They’re the ultimate symbol of neighborhood sharing.

How can crafters use and support their local libraries?

Borrowing

This is the obvious one: books, instructional videos, and digital downloads all live at libraries. We can often download books and audiobooks from library websites. When something isn’t available for an e-reader—say, an older book of crochet patterns or a Victorian manual on lace—or we need a how-to DVD, a local library can help us track it down and request a physical copy. Librarians can help you find almost anything, even on the most obscure topics. Want to research the history of knitting beyond a Wikipedia article? Head on over to your local library!

Community Spaces

Libraries contain convenient meeting rooms for all kinds of community events; the buildings atmosphere of learning, discussion, and growth welcomes everyone. Reading programs for children, monthly book clubs, and author presentations often live at the local library. Yarn guilds regularly host meetings, both one-offs and recurring, at libraries so that yarn-a-holics can gather and work on projects and meet other crafters. Dancer Bincer, Associate Editor of Love of Crochet, and Susanna Tobias, Project Editor of Interweave Crochet and Love of Crochet, are part of the Crochet Guild of Northern Colorado, which holds its regular meetings at local libraries.

Yarn Bombing

Craft guilds can also use their libraries to organize yarn bombings, where yarnies collaborate on yarn-based art for public spaces. In 2005, Magda Sayeg started a knit graffiti group called “Knitta Please” that decorated trees and lamp posts around Houston. And the craze has spread like wildflowers, becoming protest art, decorative art, and yart (yarn art) that simply brightens people’s days. One yarn bombing group made scarves and hats, hung them on trees, and posted signs for the cold and weary to pick a yarn-made accessory to keep them warm during a cold season. Dana Bincer often yarn bombs her mother’s and twin sister’s homes for a pleasant surprise.

Crafters can find all kinds of yarn-based activities that provide patronage for their local libraries and support their communities. Check out your local library today to see what they’ve got going on.

Happy Crafting,

Lisa Espinosa

*Featured Image Credit: Helmut Meyer zur Capellen, Getty Images. “Oberlausitzer science library, Görlitz, Oberlausitz, Saxony, Germany, Europe.”

Take It with You, Great Travel Projects: