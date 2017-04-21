Celebrate the Earth with Eco-Friendly Fibers

Tomorrow is Earth Day, the day when we celebrate the beautiful place we live, love and, of course, craft! The Earth has been kind to us by providing sheep, llamas, cotton, hemp, and other wonderful sources of crafting material delights. Some of our favorite yarns honor Mother Earth because they’re sustainable and eco-friendly! Work them up in great patterns from Interweave books and magazines.

Crocheters, check out the lovely Whiskers Vest from Interweave Crochet Winter 2017, made from Tahki Montana. You’ll love the vest’s twisted cables on front and back, worked in an eco-friendly unprocessed wool roving yarn. Choose a natural color or a hue created with low-impact dyes . Then enjoy the sun, wind, and trees while crocheting with this especially soft yarn into a season-spanning vest.

“It’s summer time and the knitting is easy,” says 100% organic cotton Skinny Cotton from Blue Sky Fibers. Work this smooth, sleekly twisted sportweight yarn into a lovely cardi such as Kristen TenDyke’s Planting Cardigan from Love of Knitting Spring 2017. Breathable cotton creates the perfect knitwear for warm days and cool evenings.

Finally, explore even more sustainable yarns in Knitting Green, edited by knitting guru Ann Budd. This book showcases talented knitwear designers and the yarn companies that help us knit green. Pack some sandwiches and fruit for a summer picnic in Kim Hamlin’s Bike Basket-purse. Whether resting on a bike or on a shoulder, this adorable, multi-purpose bag is the definition of sustainable. Try more projects from Knitting Green worked in Classic Elite Yarns, Green Mountain Spinnery, or Himalaya Yarns to join Ann and her knitting compatriots.

What are your favorite eco-friendly yarns? Let me know in the comments below.

Yours as I sit crocheting beneath the sun,

Lisa

