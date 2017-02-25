Get Ready for Interweave Yarn Fest!

Interweave Yarn Fest is just a few weeks away! This big event kicks off the Yarn Festival Season, which takes place throughout the spring and summer. During this time there are yarn festivals all over the country, and many stores hold their annual yarn crawls. To help you prepare for the excitement of all the yarn festivals, here’s a list of some dos and don’ts that will help you kick this season off right!

Don’t: Wait to buy your tickets the day of the event. Buy your tickets early! I know how tempting it is to wait until you get to the door to buy your tickets, but consider buying them ahead of time. It will save you from stress the day of the event and guarantees that you won’t end up out of luck at a sold-out event.

Do: Who are the vendors you are most interested in seeing? Most yarn event websites will have a list of vendors attending; give it a read before you go. Check out the vendors’ websites or Etsy stores to get a good idea of what they sell, and to explore new vendors you’ve never heard of. This will help you focus your day on what is most important to you and help you eliminate those impulse purchases.

Don’t: Overload yourself with your knits. Everyone wants to show off their favorite knits at these events. Half the fun is walking around and seeing what other people are wearing! Choose one or two of your favorite knits to take with you, but keep in mind that you’ll be walking around all day with these on your person. Lighter, more breathable fabrics are usually preferable over heavy, denser ones. Your fingering-weight shawl will be much more comfortable throughout the day than your bulky Lopi sweater!

Do: Look over the classes that are being offered. Focus on the topics being covered as well as the teachers. Designers, authors, and industry professionals are often teachers at these events, and a lot of good classes are made even better with great teachers. There is no better way to sharpen your skills than to learn from the best in the biz!

Do: HAVE FUN! Big yarn festivals are the greatest events in our community. Wear your favorite knits and welcome comments and questions about your work. Ask other people about what they’re wearing. Engage with the community. You’ll be surprised at how many friends you’ll make and how quickly these big events become a yearly gathering of all your fiber friends!

Yours in yarn,

—Gus Baxter

Assistant Editor, Knitting

