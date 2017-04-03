8 Great Reasons to Subscribe to Love of Crochet Magazine

If you’ve picked up Love of Crochet at the newsstand, you know that it’s fun to read and packed with great stitching ideas and info. You may not know that you can buy the magazine in digital or print formats. And you’ll save money with a print or digital subscription.

Want more incentive to subscribe? Here are 8 great reasons to subscribe today.

1. Great Designers

There are a lot of talented crochet designers on the market and we search for the best of the best in every issue. Inside the pages of Love of Crochet, you’ll find patterns written by industry-famous folks like Shannon Mullett-Bowlsby, Natasha Robarge, and Dora Ohrenstein (just to name a few). We also feature projects from new designers such as Whitney Dorband and Christine Pfortmiller—subscribe now, and you can say “I knew them when . . . .”



2. Great Photography

Beautiful projects deserve beautiful photography. Each issue includes every detail picture you could ever need and great full-color “inspirational” photos. If you’ve ever wondered how to use or wear a project, these photos show you how to make crochet part of your everyday life.

3. Great Value

The average price of individual patterns online is $5.50 per pattern. Each issue of Love of Crochet costs only $6.99 for approximately twenty projects plus articles. That’s like paying $0.34 per pattern and getting all the articles for free! Get either the digital or print edition so that you can stitch at home or on the go.

4. Great Features

In addition to beautiful patterns, Love of Crochet includes great features like how-to tutorials, fun articles and reviews of crochet books and products you will love. Learn new stitches, find out about new books and tools, and stay up-to-date on the latest crochet trends.

5. Great for Sharing

Share your love of crochet by making something handmade for friends and family. Share your love of the magazine by loaning your copy to other crochet enthusiasts. We’ve included patterns for everything—garments, accessories, and toys. Don’t keep them to yourself.

6. Great for All Skill Levels

We’ve got patterns everybody, no matter what their crochet ability. No matter how easy or complicated the pattern, we’ve edited it to be clear. If you’re new to crochet or picking it up after a long absence, you’ll find projects that you can make today and if you’re an experienced crocheter, you’ll find designs that will keep your mind engaged or that help you relax.

7. Great Resource

Crochet like a pro because each pattern includes all the information you need to recreate the projects just as they’re shown in photos. Every stitch used in the patterns, from basic to advanced, appears in the glossary or in the pattern. Every pattern also includes yarn information and amounts, special notions, gauge, and sizing information.

8. Great Sponsors

Companies that make yarn and crochet-related products support Love of Crochet by placing beautiful ads in the magazine. They love crocheters and want you to know about their newest products.

It’s Great to Subscribe to Love of Crochet Magazine

We’ll keep you stitching from one season to the next with each issue of Love of Crochet. Start your subscription today and start crocheting right away.

—Dana

Love of Crochet Will Keep You in Stitches!