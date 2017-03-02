Get Started on 7 Beginner Crochet Patterns

You just learned to crochet (or taught a friend to crochet)! Fantastic! Welcome to the club! Pick a project and start stitching! But how do you choose a good project for a beginner? Many patterns get classified as easy, but that doesn’t mean they are appropriate for first-time crocheters or those picking up the craft again after a long absence. Read on for specific beginner crochet pattern suggestions and helpful tips—you’ll be set for success right from the start.

Selecting Patterns for Beginner Crochet

Look for projects that use a limited number of stitches or techniques. Keep it simple so you can focus on your technique and good stitching. A project that is stitched well is better than one stitched in a hurry and sloppy. Take your time, enjoy the process, and hone your skills.

The following patterns are all great for beginner crocheters. Though we arranged them from simplest to more complex, feel free to start with the design that appeals to you the most. The more you love the pattern from the get-go, the higher the likelihood of finishing it (and still loving the project when it’s done).

1. City Stripes Afghan—the basics. Practice a fundamental crochet stitch and play with color changes. Use the suggested colors or personalize to match your home’s décor.

2. On the Fringe Poncho—a new stitch. Show off your new skills and add to your stitch repertoire. This lovely design uses half double crochets worked in the back loop only. Fringe edging adds a flirty look to its beautiful texture.

3. Silverlake Filet Crochet Shawl—ready for filet! Work in chain spaces and skip stitches to create a lacy design. Master half double crochet and treble crochet stitches in a beautiful variegated yarn. This shawl looks impressive though it’s an easy pattern.

4. Sketch Set: Pencil Case and Journal Cover—practical results. Learn the technique of crocheting in rows and in the round with single crochet. Once you add a zipper and some ribbon, you’ll have a pouch for your crochet hooks.

5. Shell Gathering Tote—everybody loves pockets. Make this bag with single crochets in the round, edged with reverse single crochet. It’s another great design for variegated or gradient yarns.

6. Basket Cases—simple storage. Work double crochet in the round in both loops (with one round worked in back loop only). Use a stiff cord-like yarn to help the baskets keep their shape, then place them in craft room, kitchen, or living room.

7. Fast and Fabulous Beach Jewelry—bring on the bling! A super-fast, super-easy necklace can dress up any outfit. String beads on your yarn before you start crocheting, and then work them off with chain stitches to make a sparkly necklace you can style multiple ways.

Tips for Success

You can crochet anything once you set your mind to it. Nonetheless, keep the following tips in mind as you get started:

• Count your stitches. Sometimes those first or last stitches can be difficult to find. To prevent the fabric from getting narrow or wide, count your stitches on every row.

• Don’t be afraid to frog (rip out) your work. If your hook snags the yarn, or you missed a stitch or two in the previous row, rip your work out and start again. Even the most experienced crocheters frog their work.

• Don’t be afraid to deviate from the pattern when it comes to color selection. Change the color to make something look better and/or suit your needs better.

• Choose yarns in lighter colors for your first few projects. It will be harder to see stitches made with black, navy, or other dark colors. If you or the person you’re crocheting for loves dark colors, try a stripe or two in an early project before committing to a solid navy afghan.

• Match yarn weights when substituting yarns. If the materials list calls for a worsted-weight yarn (4), you’ll get better results if you follow that recommendation.

• Start with projects where size doesn’t matter before you move on to garments. New crocheters sometimes struggle to get every stitch to be the same size, making it difficult to check gauge. Inconsistently sized stitches or a faulty measurement of gauge will throw off sizing, so tackle sweaters or size-specific garments after you have a few other projects under your belt.

Practice Makes Perfect

We’ve given you the tips and resources you need to succeed; now it’s time to put it into practice. The more you crochet, the better and easier it will become. Ready to get started? Download one of the patterns above and get stitchin’.

Enjoy your new obsession,

—Dana

