5 Ways to Decorate with this Crochet Basket Pattern

As soon as I saw the pattern for Basket Cases in Crochetscene 2017, I knew I had to make them. I love crocheting projects for my home and there are countless places I can use these. Try them out in different colors, or get the kit to make this fun crochet basket pattern for yourself.

In super bulky yarn (or in my case, three strands of worsted together), these work up really quickly; I could easily make a ton! Then I just need to decide where they’ll live. Several likely locations in my house might also apply to your home:

1. Near the front door.

If you’re like me, you always need a place to stuff (wallet, keys, sunglasses) when you come in the door. Basket Cases are the perfect solution to that need. The smaller basket works up in no time, holding my sunglasses and wallet perfectly. The larger basket can wrangle each day’s mail in an obvious spot. It will even hold your new issue of Interweave Crochet when it arrives!

2. On the dining table.

Things gather so easily on your dining table, and then you’ve got no place to eat. Use the smaller Basket Case to hold utensils, and the bigger version for napkins, paper plates, coasters, or a potted plant. Work the Basket Cases in colors that match your dining décor and you’re ready for company.

3. In your craft room.

I need about a zillion of these Basket Cases to keep my craft room organized. The smaller size safely corrals crochet hooks and other tools, while the larger case holds WIPs. (My Temescal Cardigan WIP has found a safe place to hibernate until I can get back to it.) Or store yarn and patterns in the larger case—work a few extra rows to make the case taller if necessary.

4. In the garden.

Once the weather gets warmer, I’ll move some of my houseplants outside, and they can dress up my yard in Basket Cases made of a tough and easily washable material. The small case can tidy up your gardening tools while the large case serves as great decoration around a potted plant.

5. On a bookshelf.

If you have some open space on a bookshelf, use the Basket Cases as a decorative organizer. They are great for holding pens, pencils, journals, bookmarks. . . you name it!

As you can tell, these baskets can perform almost any function. There are so many places I can use them, I’ll just have to make some more. Where will you use your Basket Cases?

-Sara Dudek

Associate Editor, Interweave Crochet

