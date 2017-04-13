5 Big Reasons to Subscribe to Interweave Crochet

Throughout my 20s I didn’t subscribe to many magazines. If I did get a magazine here or there, it cluttered up my house and as soon as it came time to clean up or move, those magazines went right into the recycling bin. There was only one magazine that I always subscribed to, always looked forward to getting, and always packed into the moving boxes: Interweave Crochet. Here are five really big reasons you too should subscribe.

1. You’ll never miss an issue.

I’ll admit, I let my subscription lapse (just a little) while I was in college. What a mistake that was! I missed a few issues, and I’ve been trying to complete my collection ever since. Luckily, my mom is a subscriber too, and as my passion/obsession for crochet has grown through the years, she’s let me take a few of her copies (thanks, Mom!). Don’t be like me. Don’t miss out on an issue. You’ll regret it later.

2. You’ll save money!

You know you’re going to want every issue anyway. A subscription will save you money compared to the newsstand price. With at least eighteen patterns in each issue, a subscription brings you the most patterns for the smallest amount of money. You might even get your issue a little early. My mom recently received her subscribed copy of Interweave Crochet Spring 2017 before our office copies arrived!

3. It is a source of inspiration.

I crocheted hats throughout my childhood, and that was it. But in my late high school/early college years, my crocheting really took off; I made all kinds of truly spectacular things. Why did my crochet get so much better? That was right around the time Interweave started making Interweave Crochet. The magazine truly changed my view on what could be done with the craft, and it has been inspiring me ever since.

4. We share the newest techniques.

I am so lucky that I get to work with some of the most talented crocheters in the world. The projects submitted to this magazine are breathtaking, innovative, and beyond compare. But nothing is better than receiving an email from a crocheter letting me know she has been thinking, working, and swatching and has developed something totally new. OH MY GOSH, THE EXCITEMENT! We will excitedly email back and forth, I’ll start trying out the new technique at my desk, and we’ll start working together on an article and pictures and projects to share this new exciting technique with you, our wonderful readers. We hope you get as excited about it as we do!

5. It has projects you’ll want to make again and again.

They’re different for each of us according to our personal style, but I think we all have a handful of those classic Interweave Crochet projects that we just keep making over and over. I have had many favorites through the years. Remember Lily M. Chin’s Lace Dress from the very first issue? I loved that project so much I turned the top part into a skirt pattern and made it in three colors. I made Nora Gaughan’s Hemp Flowers Necklace for every college roommate I ever had. I even made one for the resident assistant in our dorm! And the number of people who have made Julia Vaconsin’s Big Bow Cardigan still blows my mind. My list could go on and on, but you get the idea. Each issue brings a new favorite project. Subscribe so you won’t miss out on the newest classic you’ll make for years to come.

And best of all, if you don’t like having magazines piled all over your house, we now release everything in digital format, so you can keep all your favorite patterns on your handy-dandy tech device of choice. It really doesn’t get much better than that.

What’s your all-time favorite project from Interweave Crochet?

Happy stitching to you!

-Sara Dudek

Associate Editor, Interweave Crochet

Interweave Crochet is Your Inspirational Go-To