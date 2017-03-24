5 History Podcasts You Should Be Listening To

I’m back with a few more podcast suggestions to keep you crafting! This selection is close to my heart because I have a very real obsession with history. I love listening, learning, and skipping all the way to the nearest person to share the fun facts I’ve gathered.

1. Revisionist History by Malcolm Gladwell

New York Times bestseller Malcolm Gladwell gives us a second look at things you thought you knew and opens your eyes to what is going on in the world around you. One of my favorite episodes is “Carlos Doesn’t Remember,” a lesson on the U.S. education system and why we struggle to keep so many students in school. You’ll be hooked after the first episode, I promise. Listen at www.revisionisthistory.com/episodes.

2. Stuff You Missed in History Class

This podcast covers everything from the history of margarine in America to Montgolfier hot air balloons and I have loved every episode. They are all unique and fun—perfect for commuting or after-work relaxation. Listen along at www.missedinhistory.com.

3. SpyCast

Our country is full of delightfully fun museums and the International Spy Museum is one of them. It runs a podcast that features interviews and programs with ex-spies, intelligence experts, and espionage scholars. Delve into the shadowy and intriguing world of spies at www.spymuseum.org/multimedia/spycast/.

4. The History of Pirates Podcast

Everyone needs a guilty-pleasure podcast and this one fits the bill. While it can be hard to validate pirate history (sources often come from the people who arrested and pursued them), the stories are always guaranteed to be interesting. Walk the plank at www.historyofpiratespodcast.com.

5. Dan Carlin’s Hardcore History

For the most dedicated history lover, there is Dan Carlin’s Hardcore History. Each episode focuses on a historical event and unravels every tendril of thought one could have on the subject. It has received multiple awards and the listener can tell weeks of work went into each one—they are convenient mini history courses. These are perfect for road trips or long plane flights. For episodes and show notes visit www.dancarlin.com.

Let us know what history podcasts you listen to!

For my list on Crime and Mystery Podcasts, click here!

– Sarah

Featured Image Credit: Klaus Vedfelt | Getty Images

Listen and Craft!