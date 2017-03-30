4 More Reasons to Love Vickie Howell

It’s that time of year when the outdoors calls our names. A recent “heat wave” has the folks at Interweave longing for fresh air. A perfect pairing for gorgeous weather are Vickie Howell’s crochet kits. Named after locations in California, these accessories remind us of the wind, the ocean, the snow, and natural beauty while protecting us from the elements.

Bear Mountain Hat

If you need a hat that’s perfect for a day spent outdoors, try the Bear Mountain Crocheted Hat! Worked in an alpaca/merino blend yarn, you’ll want to make one for yourself and every skier, snowboarder, or hiker on your gift list. Buy the kit in bright colors (white, blue, gray, and orange) or moody shades (purple and gray) to get the pattern and all the yarn you’ll need for the small size. Having made this hat, I can confidently promise that you’ll love it!

-Susanna Tobias

Project Editor, Love of Crochet and Interweave Crochet

Torrance Triangle Crocheted Shawl

The Torrance Triangle Crocheted Shawl is just the project I want to make for a day at the beach. Better yet, make it at the beach! It features an open stitch to let in that ocean breeze. Choose from two different color options when you order the kit. You’ll get 3 skeins of Mrs. Crosby Loves to Play Satchel, a superwash merino that can withstand some sand and fun in the sun. You can have those three skeins worked up into a stylish beach shawl in no time!

-Sara Dudek

Associate Editor, Interweave Crochet

Silverlake Filet Crochet Shawl

Add to your wrapping options with the enlarged filet pattern of the Silverlake Filet Crochet Shawl is perfect. Made with variegated Schoppel Wolle Zauberall Crazy in greens and browns, this shawl dresses up any outfit no matter how you style it. Like Sara’s Torrance shawl, the Silver Lake shawl is easy to work up. Crochet the simple filet pattern as a wonderful way to pass the time on a cool evening.

-Lisa Espinosa

Editorial Coordinator, Craft Books

Echo Park Crochet Infinity Scarf

Nothing inspires me to get out and enjoy the outdoors like a beautiful pink sunrise. The Echo Park Infinity Scarf Kit reminds me of an early morning sky, so it gets my hook stitching in the morning. Then it’s perfect for an evening walk with its warm bulky-weight yarn, big lacy stitches, and bright cheerful color. Grab your kit in fuchsia or lime green. The kit makes an extra-long loop so you can style it like a chunky cowl or long infinity scarf.

-Dana Bincer

Associate Editor, Love of Crochet

Vickie Howell’s design creativity gives us so many options to crochet. Which is your favorite Vickie Howell kit?

Pick Your Favorite Vickie Howell Kit!