Interweave Crochet – A New Cover Look!

Inside this Special Space Invasion Issue

We go intergalactic in this special issue of Interweave Crochet with 51 classified patterns that are out of this world, including Amelia Earhart’s much-loved and newly discovered Bermuda Triangle Scarf. You can also learn 13 ways to keep yarn gremlins out of your yarn stash and read personal accounts of people who have used alien technology and lived to tell about it.

In this issue, we’ll show you how to welcome extraterrestrial beings to planet Earth by proudly displaying a crocheted UFO amigurumi toy in your car and home. Meet crochet-enthusiast Martians at the first Intergalactic Crochet Convention in Roswell, New Mexico.

Find all this and more in the April Fools Day 2017 special issue of Interweave Crochet.

______________________________________

Happy April Fools Day 2017!

Okay, there’s no special alien issue of Interweave Crochet. But we do have a couple of patterns that are out-of-this-world fun to make.

Amelia Earhart’s Bermuda Triangle Scarf is actually the Isosceles Scarf Crochet Pattern, which first appeared in Interweave Crochet Accessories 2011.

The UFO spaceship pattern is a new design from me and is free–my gift to you on April Fools Day!

Happy April Fools Day,

Dana

Download and crochet your own UFO Amigurumi Spacecraft.

Dig Into More Fun Amigurumi