Your Top Beadweaving Picks for 2016

Happy New Year!

I so look forward to kicking off the New Year. It is a special time, bringing pause for reflection, fun summaries, and great hope for the year ahead–not to mentions a time for parties! Everyone has their own traditions and ways they celebrate and ring in the New Year. I love learning about these traditions and the history behind them. Two “musts” on my list include making sure to have my laundry complete before New Years Eve — thanks to some old tale that if you do laundry on New Years Day you will do more laundry (than usual) in the year ahead. And I make sure we each have a coin in our pocket — another old tale that foretells money will come to you throughout the year. I also always ensure there is a bottle of bubbly available for me, as I do love my champagne!

A fun reflection for us here at Interweave is to put together your top choices for 2016, and we’ve assembled quite a list –“16 for 2016” to be exact. Following are a few of my favorites from your list.

Bead Embroidery Fun!

We were delighted to host Kinga Nichols in our studio. In her new videos, Creative Bead Embroidery 1 and 2, Kinga creates bead art that is whimsical, unique, fun, colorful, and dynamic. Her jewelry designs are also wearable and make a statement! Throughout her videos she breaks down her processes of bead embroidery on precut beading medium and bead embroidery with shaped beads and fine fabrics.

Here is one Q&A from our interview:

BD: Anything you can share with our readers who want to embark on bead embroidery but might be hesitating and might feel your designs are too difficult for them if they are just beginning? Any successes you can share that will inspire us?

KN: This is just one way of doing bead embroidery. Everyone does it a little different. Be playful and don’t expect perfection right away. Practice, practice, practice. Everything gets easier with time. Don’t be afraid to experiment.

You can make any of my projects your own, personalize it so to speak, but I will provide you with guidelines that ensure you will succeed. Bead embroidery is somewhat freeform, but without guidelines, it can be difficult. So by planning ahead, planning the general shape of the finished piece, building a color palette, etc, you are a lot more likely to end up liking your finished piece.

To read the entire article, please see “Bead Embroidery Comes to Life with Kinga Nichols”

Beadweaving Master – Huib Petersen!

Another on your favorites list is Beadweaving 3 with Huib Petersen: Diagonal Peyote Stitch (aka Russian leaf stitch). Diagonal peyote is the main stitch used in Huib’s floral beadweaving work.

Huib kicks off his video covering the basics. Huib comments, “The beauty of this stitch is it behaves like fabric cut on the bias; it has a beautiful drape and flexibility.” Huib suggests, “To learn a stitch well, use a larger size bead, like a size 8.” From the basics, Huib takes us through Russian leaf stitch to create a basic leaf design then an oak leaf.

From the leaf, learn the basics for stitching a beaded zig zag. From the zig-zag basics, Huib covers how to make this necklace with accent beads in the opening of the zig-zag.

Once you’ve mastered the zig zags, Huib shows you how to combine all the techniques to create flower petals and flowers.

Huib also offers these words of encouragement and inspiration: “Enjoy all that Mother Nature has already created, translate them into your beadwork. Study all shapes and colors. Study other jewelers’ work and how they created their pieces, and used stones, and other materials in their work. Constantly ask yourself, how does this drape around the neck? How do I use a part or this design and how do I change it? How do I add to it, or take away from it so it represents my own personal style? Start your own journey to your own unique piece of wearable art. And remember, it’s practice that makes art.”

Beadweaving Modern Beaded Lace

One of our latest books is also one of your favorites – Modern Beaded Lace, and it’s no surprise.

Cynthia Newcomer Daniel designs combine her love of beadweaving and lace, and she shares her experience and instruction expertly throughout this beautiful book.

From the materials and supplies you’ll need for weaving your own beaded lace designs, the basics of how to create beaded lace, to the step-by-step projects, Cynthia covers all you need to know. As you work your way through the book, not only will you have the skills to create the beautiful projects but you will be well on your way to knowing how to create your own modern beaded lace designs.

This is only the tip of the list – be sure to look through all those who made the Top 16.

As the New Year begins, we send you our best wishes for a happy and healthy year ahead. We look forward to bringing you your next favorite artist, your next favorite book, video, and beadweaving pattern. It is what we enjoy most about what we do.

Cheers!

