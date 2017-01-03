Kassie Shaw’s Top 5 Beading Tips for Better Beadweaving

#TuesdayTip for Better Beading!

We recently asked Kassie Shaw, author of Beadweaving Beyond the Basics, to share her top five beading tips. Here are the gems she shared with us.

1. When beading, use the best materials you can whenever possible. If you use cheap, irregular beads or poor-quality thread, your piece won’t look as good as it could or might break after only a bit of wear. Quality materials are worth the investment to ensure that your beadwork will last a lifetime.

2. Bead with friends! Even if there’s no bead society or bead shop in your area, chances are good that there are other beaders around you. Take your beadwork to a local coffee shop or library and bead away. Other beaders will notice and strike up a conversation. It’s helpful to be able to discuss your designs with other beaders.

3. Keep a notebook and camera with you so that you can jot down ideas and make sketches or take pictures of things that inspire you. I have an “eye candy” folder on my computer where I save photos I find online that I then use as my screensaver.

4. Ask questions! Designers are only human, and we sometimes make mistakes in our patterns. If you’re having difficulty with a project or just want to know what color bead was used in an alternate colorway, go straight to the source.

5. Try new things. If you find yourself using the same stitch or colors most of the time, make a list of alternates that are difficult for you and try to use at least one of them in each new project.

Be sure to check out Kassie Shaw’s fun new project in the February/March 2017 Beadwork magazine!

