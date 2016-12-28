Swarovski Crystal Holiday BeCharmed Beads

#BOTW

Ok, so I couldn’t stick to just one bead for this week’s Bead of the Week!

What a perfect time of the year to incorporate beads from the Swarovski Crystal Holiday BeCharmed

and Pavé collections. These crystal bedecked beads clearly celebrate the season with some serious sparkle. With snowflakes, stars, and bows, these classic beads will adorn your holiday designs with just the right amount of bling! Check your favorite bead retailer or get more info at www.create-your-style.com.