How to Stitch Hexagonal Netting with Seed Beeds

Hexagonal-Netting Seed Bead Stitch

The six-sided hexagon is a favorite of the natural world, from honeycombs to snowflakes. The hexagonal netting seed bead stitch samples are worked in rounds from the center out, forming a brick-stitch sort of lace. While every “unit” has the same number of beads, each round will have six increase units, one at each corner, to keep the netting flat.

Materials

Size 15°, 11°, or 8° seed beads in 2 colors (A and B)

Beading needle

Beading thread

Creating the Center

1. Use a comfortable length of single thread to string 12A; pass through them all twice to form a snug circle. Work 6 units (loops) around the circle:

Unit 1: String 10B; skipping 2 beads, pass under the thread of the previous round, pull snug and pass back through the last 2 beads just strung (Figure 1).

Units 2–5: String 8B; skip 2 beads, pass under the thread, and pass back through the last 2 beads (Figure 2).

Repeat three times (Figure 3).

To help position each stitch, keep the working thread in place as you pull snug and pass back through the last 2 beads.

Unit 6: String 6B; pass back through the first 2 beads of Unit 1, loop under the thread, and pass through the first 4 beads of Unit 1 (Figure 4).

Building Out From the Center

2. Arrange your work so that the thread is exiting the left side of the top unit.

Unit 1: String 10A and stitch (as in Step 1) so that they are centered on the previous unit (Figure 5).

Unit 2 (side): String 6A and stitch between the second and third beads in the next unit (Figure 6a).

Unit 3 (corner): String 8A and stitch between the next pair of beads in the same unit (Figure 6b).

Unit 4–11: Repeat Units 2 and 3.

Unit 12: String 4A and finish the round as in Step 1 (Figure 7).

Grow the Hexagonal Netting While Keeping it Flat

3: Continue each round as in Step 2, working 2 side units between each corner unit (Figure 8). The following round will have 3 side units, followed by a round with 4 side units and so on.

