How to Stitch Hexagonal Netting with Seed Beeds
Hexagonal-Netting Seed Bead Stitch
The six-sided hexagon is a favorite of the natural world, from honeycombs to snowflakes. The hexagonal netting seed bead stitch samples are worked in rounds from the center out, forming a brick-stitch sort of lace. While every “unit” has the same number of beads, each round will have six increase units, one at each corner, to keep the netting flat.
Materials
- Size 15°, 11°, or 8° seed beads in 2 colors (A and B)
- Beading needle
- Beading thread
Creating the Center
1. Use a comfortable length of single thread to string 12A; pass through them all twice to form a snug circle. Work 6 units (loops) around the circle:
Unit 1: String 10B; skipping 2 beads, pass under the thread of the previous round, pull snug and pass back through the last 2 beads just strung (Figure 1).
Units 2–5: String 8B; skip 2 beads, pass under the thread, and pass back through the last 2 beads (Figure 2).
Repeat three times (Figure 3).
To help position each stitch, keep the working thread in place as you pull snug and pass back through the last 2 beads.
Unit 6: String 6B; pass back through the first 2 beads of Unit 1, loop under the thread, and pass through the first 4 beads of Unit 1 (Figure 4).
Building Out From the Center
2. Arrange your work so that the thread is exiting the left side of the top unit.
Unit 1: String 10A and stitch (as in Step 1) so that they are centered on the previous unit (Figure 5).
Unit 2 (side): String 6A and stitch between the second and third beads in the next unit (Figure 6a).
Unit 3 (corner): String 8A and stitch between the next pair of beads in the same unit (Figure 6b).
Unit 4–11: Repeat Units 2 and 3.
Unit 12: String 4A and finish the round as in Step 1 (Figure 7).
Grow the Hexagonal Netting While Keeping it Flat
3: Continue each round as in Step 2, working 2 side units between each corner unit (Figure 8). The following round will have 3 side units, followed by a round with 4 side units and so on.
