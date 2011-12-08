Shopping for Beads in New York City!

I got to go bead shopping with the fabulous Lisa Peters Russ of Lisa Peters Art! How much fun is THAT?

On the second day of my recent trip to New York City, my friends and I went into Manhattan to do some bead shopping between Fifth and Seventh Avenues. If you've ever been to Manhattan's fashion district, you know what amazing treasures can be found there, and we found some amazing beads in these shops!

As we got off the train at Penn Station, we met up with the lovely Lisa Peters Russ of Lisa Peters Art! Most of you know by now that I am a huge fan of Lisa's work, and I was so thrilled that she could come into the city with us today to help me shop for beads. (And she brought along my most recent order of her gorgeous handmade ceramic cabochons, pendants and connector beads!)

Two of my best friends and all those beads! Life was good that weekend!

We started our journey at Beads on Fifth, where I found a fabulous selection of the new Chinese crystal beads. It was hard to pick out just a few strands, but I think I did well with my color choices. It was so much fun to pore over the bins of gemstone beads, charms, metal beads and findings, and we laughed and joked with each other the whole time we were shopping.

Yes. That's a whole wall of Czech seed beads in every color you can imagine!

Next, we headed over to York Beads, where I found myself in bead heaven! I've always preferred using Czech seed beads over cylinder beads, and here I found an entire wall, covered with hanks of Czech seed beads. I also picked up a bag of the new copper-lined Twin two-holed seed beads. Yummy!

While two of my friends went off to lunch, Lisa and I browsed in a few other shops, including Phoenix Beads and City Beads, where Lisa fell in love with some dice beads that she wanted to mix with a couple of Swarovski components to make a special bracelet for a special grandmother.

My friends met up with us again as we were doing some serious damage in the Toho Shop. Tulip beading needles? Yes, please. Beautiful metal stampings? Yes, please. Metal mesh roses? Oh, yes! The Toho Shop was full of inspirational components, and they had a healthy supply of all the new Tulip products, so I stocked up while I was there.

After the frenzy at the Toho Shop we debated returning home so that I could pack and get to sleep for my early train out of Penn Station in the morning. But as we were walking back, we noticed the sign for M & J Trimming, and we decided to make a "quick" stop.

That "quick" stop resulted in some more serious shopping as Lisa discovered a rack of metal sequins – yes, you read that, correctly, metal sequins! I quickly picked out three bags, along with some beautiful metallic toggle buttons and a length of metallic figure-eight trim for a project that was inspired by the trim itself.

Now, we were really done. My feet hurt, my debit card was smoking, my shoulder hurt from the heavy bag I'd been filling up with beads all afternoon, and it was time to jump on the train before rush hour traffic started. We said our good-byes and headed back home, happy and exhausted and full of new ideas!

Win these beads! Leave a comment on the blog to be entered!

I'll be writing in more detail about each of my shopping experiences at each bead shop we visited, but until then, how about a little giveaway? All you have to do is leave a comment on this blog, telling me about your favorite bead purchase, and you'll be entered into a drawing for one strand of each of these pressed-glass beads I got at York Beads: one strand of 8mm green luster mushroom beads, a strand of 4mm amber and metallic copper drop beads, and one strand of these funky blue matte peacock daggers. I'll also throw in a pack of these cool resin beads that I picked up at Beads on Fifth – these beads come in all sorts of shapes and are so lightweight that they will work perfectly with any of your bead-weaving projects!

This giveaway will run until Thursday, December 15 at 12:00 a.m. EST. At that time, I'll close the comments and use my trusty random number generator to pick a winner. (Giveaway is open to international entries, too, it just might take a little longer to receive your beads!)

Have you ever done any bead shopping in New York City? Do you have a favorite bead shop there? Tell us about it here on the blog!

Bead Happy,

Jennifer