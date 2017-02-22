Shaped Beads: INFinity Minis and Es-o Minis

Bead of the Week: 2 Shaped Beads

There’s always excitement around the office this time of year. The bead and jewelry teams have been out and about and are just returning from a week in the sun at the annual Tucson bead and gem shows. There was so much eye candy to be had, with only a fraction of the latest and greatest fitting into my suitcase for the trip back home!

The BeadMaster USA booth always has exciting new shaped beads to show off, and their most popular this year seemed to be the two-hole Es-o Minis, which nestle oh so perfectly to create beautiful dimensional shapes like the flower petals in the Eso Ombre Bracelet shown here by Cecil Rodriguez.

A favorite of mine are the two-hole INFinity Minis, which mimic the look of seed beads in a jewelry design, as evidenced in the gorgeous beaded beads shown in this beautiful ombre necklace.

As always, check your favorite bead retailer, or find more information at www.beadmasterusa.com.

What are your favorite new shaped beads? Please leave a comment!

All photos courtesy of BeadMaster USA

