Shape Shift Your Beadwork with Kassie Shaw

Kassie Shaw has been busy stitching beads! And she’s a shape shifter…well, she’s shape-shifting within her beadwork, that is.

In her video, Shape Shifter, Kassie covers a lot of techniques and options so you have a bevy of ways to take your designs. A quote from her that summarizes the video: “My Shape Shifter collection is based on a motif of crystals and pearls. By changing the way the motifs are connected or by playing with colors, a seemingly unlimited number of variations can be created. The Diamond Lattice variation is made with motifs. The motifs are then attached by the corners with simple right angle weave connectors.”

Shape-Shifter Beadwork

Kassie starts off her Shape Shifter video covering the basics of creating the crystal and pearl shape-shifter motif.

She shares ways to take this one shape and create completely different looks — hence the shape-shifter moniker. Kassie also covers a few different ways to connect these shapes together. We’re now confident and ready to move on to creating her Vintage Lace design. And although this bracelet begins at the clasp, which can be a tricky place to start when learning a new stitch, Kassie is right there with us, bead by bead, so this isn’t tricky at all.

Once established, the design is moved along to incorporate “RAW connectors.”

Bead by Bead

From here, the design just flows with color, shape-shifter motifs, and more of these wonderful RAW connectors, which make the design fluid and very wearable.

Not leaving us hanging to finish on our own, Kassie shows stitching each bead all the way to adding the second half of the clasp.

Throughout, not only do you have Kassie on screen to rewind and replay, you have her excellent and very clear illustrations to work with as well.

At Interweave we are celebrating all Kassie has been creating. I would be remiss if I didn’t suggest you also preview her other new videos in the “Beadweaving Beyond the Basics” series: Double Diamond Right-Angle Weave; Layered Right-Angle Weave; and Faux Right-Angle Weave.

Kassie has shared so much of her talent and passion with us — have fun exploring more bead weaving beyond the basics with her.

And happy beading!

Tammy

For more from Kassie, Check out her Top 5 Beading Tips

Updated March 3, 2017

