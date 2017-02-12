How to Stitch Chains of Love with Seed Beads, a Right-Angle Weave Variation

Right-Angle Weave Chains of Love

Here is a right-angle weave variation that expresses sentiments stronger than the daisy chain. Working two additional passes in each right-angle unit magically causes the beads to lock together and form heart shapes. When choosing beads, I find that the width of Japanese seed beads makes a fuller shapely chain of hearts.

Materials

Seed beads in 2 or more colors (A and B)

Beading needle

Thread

1: Use 3′ of thread to string 4A; pass through them again, leaving a 4″ tail. Pass through the next 2 beads so that the tail is at the bottom and you are exiting from the top right bead (Figure 1).

2: String 1A and pass through the next (top) bead; string 1A and pass down through the next bead (Figure 2).

Continue around to exit the first bead strung in this step (Figure 3).

3: String 1A and pass through the next (top) bead; string 1A and pass down through the next 2 beads (Figure 4).

Pass through the next 3 beads of Step 1 to exit the top of the heart (Figure 5).

4: Begin the next heart by stringing 1B; pass through the top of the heart and the bead just strung (Figure 6).

String 3B; pass through the 1B and the first bead just strung (Figure 7). Continue from Step 2, changing colors for each 8-bead heart.

