Submit a Project to Quick + Easy Beadwork Magazine

Imagine seeing your original designs featured in a magazine. Now is your chance to make that dream come true. The editors of Beadwork magazine are seeking submissions for Winter 2017–18 Quick + Easy Beadwork, our beloved annual special issue.

What We Are Looking For

We are looking for wearable, everyday pieces of jewelry that you can make in a few hours (or, at the most, in a day). Submissions should be beadwoven necklace, bracelet, or earring designs that incorporate peyote, right-angle weave, herringbone, brick, and/or square stitches (to name a few). These beadweaving techniques can also be combined with stringing and simple wireworking. Ideal submissions will appeal to those new to seed beading or to experienced beaders looking for a quick project.

The Rules

We accept only original, previously unpublished designs. If your project is accepted, you’ll sign a contract attesting to the originality of your design and giving us first publication rights. For more detailed submission guidelines, please click for our guidelines PDF.

The Deadline & How To Submit

We are accepting emailed submissions NOW through March 24, 2017. E-mail a high-quality photograph to beadworksubmissions@interweave.com with “QUICK + EASY SUBMISSION” in the subject line. Include your name, contact information, and brief description of the project, including stitches and materials used. We may request that you send in the actual piece before a final decision is made.

What Are You Waiting For?

Now that you have the skinny on submitting to this special issue publication, what are you waiting for? We’d love to receive YOUR submission to Quick + Easy Beadwork!

~Megan

