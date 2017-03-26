Organize Your Bead Studio Like Kumihimo Expert Maggie Thompson

Maggie Thompson is a skilled kumihimo artist. She uses a variety of beads in her kumi designs, including traditional seed beads, sparkly crystals, unique lampwork beads, and organic stone chips. Maggie is lucky enough to have a large dedicated beading space in her home. In addition, she has the good fortune of working at a bead store: Beadville USA in Chaska, Minnesota. Step into Maggie’s bead studio with us and take a peek at how she keeps all her supplies and projects under control.

Keeping It All at Home

Q: Where is your current workspace located?

A: My husband and I live in a 130-year-old farmhouse with four upstairs bedrooms. One is our bedroom and one is a storage room, so the other two bedrooms have become my workspaces. I think if the storage bedroom were to become available, I’d probably take over that one, too!

Staying Organized

Q: How is your studio/workspace organized?

A: I have resin tables set up in each room. In my main workspace, I have one table with OttLite lamps that I use for my work surface.

Another table holds plastic snap cases stacked 4-5 high to store my supplies. This storage table also holds my idea pile and what I call my “conveyor belt” of in-process projects.

And I even have storage space on all the walls!

In the second room, I have a third table set up for kit assembly and for doing the finish work on my custom kumihimo stand, called “The Traveller.”

Pros and Cons

Q: What do you love about your beading space?

A: I love that it’s all mine! I can leave my mess anywhere and everywhere, and it’ll be there just as I left it when I return!

Q: What’s the ONE thing you would change about your studio if you could?

A: I’d have it all in one huge room. Maybe I’ll have to consider knocking down some walls in the future!

