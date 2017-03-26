Organize Your Bead Studio Like Kumihimo Expert Maggie Thompson
Maggie Thompson is a skilled kumihimo artist. She uses a variety of beads in her kumi designs, including traditional seed beads, sparkly crystals, unique lampwork beads, and organic stone chips. Maggie is lucky enough to have a large dedicated beading space in her home. In addition, she has the good fortune of working at a bead store: Beadville USA in Chaska, Minnesota. Step into Maggie’s bead studio with us and take a peek at how she keeps all her supplies and projects under control.
Keeping It All at Home
Q: Where is your current workspace located?
A: My husband and I live in a 130-year-old farmhouse with four upstairs bedrooms. One is our bedroom and one is a storage room, so the other two bedrooms have become my workspaces. I think if the storage bedroom were to become available, I’d probably take over that one, too!
Staying Organized
Q: How is your studio/workspace organized?
A: I have resin tables set up in each room. In my main workspace, I have one table with OttLite lamps that I use for my work surface.
Another table holds plastic snap cases stacked 4-5 high to store my supplies. This storage table also holds my idea pile and what I call my “conveyor belt” of in-process projects.
And I even have storage space on all the walls!
In the second room, I have a third table set up for kit assembly and for doing the finish work on my custom kumihimo stand, called “The Traveller.”
Pros and Cons
Q: What do you love about your beading space?
A: I love that it’s all mine! I can leave my mess anywhere and everywhere, and it’ll be there just as I left it when I return!
Q: What’s the ONE thing you would change about your studio if you could?
A: I’d have it all in one huge room. Maybe I’ll have to consider knocking down some walls in the future!
4 Comments
Way to go Sis! Great article. You are so creative and talented.
Sue
Thanks Sue!! As always you’re the best sister ever.
your ideas are amazing and always come out for us ” non experts-” now I see why-
love the traveler- took it to Arizona last month- Vicky K
Thank you so much Vicky — I’ve been thinking about how we haven’t seen you lately @ Beadville. You must still be in swim season. Come see us as soon as you get a break in “the action”!