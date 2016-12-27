Sophisticated Mirrored Metallic Shine for New Years Eve

Trend Watch: New Year’s Eve

If the last day of the year is an excuse to drink champagne and kiss strangers, it should also be an excuse to make a shimmery statement necklace that you’ll only wear once. While we love all things sparkly this time of year, these necklaces rely on mirrored metallic components to give them a sophisticated shine rather than showy sparkle. From lightweight beads to gemstone slabs – check out these designs. Then pair them with a simple cocktail dress and you’ll be popping corks all night long!

Mirrored Metallic: Cool, Reflective, Shine!

This bold statement necklace is more lightweight than it looks, thanks to the addition of silver-plated resin beads, which gives the look of sterling silver at an economical price.

The cage beads and layers of chain in this modern necklace give it an industrial feel while the crystals add a feminine touch.

This stunning necklace can be made in just a few simple steps. We particularly love the palette. Who doesn’t love a black crystal?

The use of silver-plated quartz slabs give this piece an organic, rough-hewn look that feels very of-the-moment.

Vintage rhinestone pendants and brass cubes give this necklace and antique look. Pair with a little black dress for a foolproof party ensemble.

Though it’s called Studio 54, this swinging necklace would look equally appropriate at a Gatsby-themed New Year’s fest.

To create your own party-perfect jewelry, check out these components from some of our favorite brands or download a copy of Jewelry Stringing, Winter 2016 where these projects were featured, and ring in the new year with style.

