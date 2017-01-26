We are seeing leather everywhere–on the runway, as accents in home décor, and in jewelry! Included in this free jewelry pattern download, How to Make Leather Bracelets: 4 FREE, Must-Try Leather Bracelet Patterns, you’ll find leather bracelet DIY projects sure to inspire you and get you creating! Discover great leather bracelet designs including a bright, colorful, on-trend leather wrap bracelet, a fun and funky zig-zag design, and a leather cuff studded with rivets. Leather jewelry is perfect for a night on the town or worn with an every-day outfit, it’s that versatile!

These are some of the most popular leather bracelet tutorials from within the Interweave beading community, and these free jewelry-making projects are complete and ready for you, right now! All you need to do is enter your e-mail, download the free leather bracelet projects, gather your leather jewelry-making supplies, and start creating! In addition, you’ll also be signed up to our mailing list and will never miss news, tips, promotions, other free beading projects, or discounts.

I hope you have as much fun making leather bracelets as we did putting this DIY bracelet pattern book together for you.

You’ll learn how to make leather bracelets with the following beading projects:

Spring Acorn Wrap Bracelet



By Cynthia Deis

Learn how to make this beautiful leather bracelet by wrapping cord, chain, and linen together. Leather is wrapped with waxed linen, not only making a great accent it also helps secure the loop for the acorn button. The acorn button is also secured with a knot and a dab of our next cold connection, glue. This is the perfect bracelet to celebrate spring colors!

Zigzag Paths



By Leslie Mangine

This clever leather bracelet project is easier to assemble than it looks! Simply string alternating strands of leather throug hagate rounds and oval links of chain.

Starrz Cuff



By Brenda Morris Jarrett

You’ll love making this beautiful leather cuff project that involves leather-hole punching, embossing, and riveting beading techniques.

Terra Haute Wrap Bracelet



By Arlene Kauffman

Try your hand at bead-weaving with these fun leather, wrap bracelets! By adding beads and leather together, you’ll be pleasantly surprised at how amazing the results are (and how many you’ll find yourself making)!

Join the jewelry-making trend of leather jewelry by downloading your very own copy of How to Make Leather Bracelets: 4 FREE, Must-Try Leather Bracelet Patterns!