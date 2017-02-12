Kassie Shaw: Artist, Beadweaving Expert, Beadwork Designer of the Year 2017

Studio Profile: Kassie Shaw

Kassie Shaw is a renowned beadweaving expert and frequent contributor to Beadwork magazine. She’s also a 2017 Beadwork Designer of the Year! We recently asked Kassie to share a bit about where she beads.

Q: Where is your current workspace located?

A: I have a basement studio, but currently it’s undergoing some renovation so I bead on the couch or at the dining table most of the time.

Kassie’s Haven

Q: What do you love about your beading space?

A: I love the big table I have in my studio–I can invite friends over to bead and there’s plenty of room for everyone! I also have great lighting in the space, which is key to a relaxing beading session.

Kassie’s Wish List

Q: What’s the ONE thing you would change about your studio if you could?

A: I wish the studio was on the main floor of my home, because carting my beads up and down the stairs when I want to take them on a trip (vacation, teaching gigs, etc.) is kind of bothersome.

For Kassie’s latest Beadwork Designer of the Year beadweaving pattern, check out the February/March 2017 issue.

Want to share your beading space with us? Email me at Lavon.Peters@fwmedia.com!

Lavon Peters

Managing Editor, Beadwork magazine

Lavon.Peters@fwmedia.com

