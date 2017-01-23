Jewelry Trends in the Fashion Industry We Can Transform Into Beadweaving Designs

The Next Big Jewelry Trends of 2017

The time is upon us when we, as jewelry artists and editors, must turn our attention to the necks and wrists of models and movie stars for clues to the mystery of what the masses, and ourselves, will want to wear next. As usual, some trends of the recent past persist while others are fresh on the scene and ready to party. But one characteristic unites them all: a maximalist boldness that celebrates drama and the transformative potential of jewelry. In other words, a beader’s dream. So put away those delicate layered necklaces and barely-there bracelets, and pull out the big baubles, chunky chain, and showy crystals—the jewelry has something to say.

Statement Earrings

One trend that’s been conspicuous (perhaps intentionally?) on the runways and red carpets is the statement earring. From sculptural to swinging, this season’s earrings are making noise with their unconventional shapes, playful use of materials, and face-framing drama.

We couldn’t help but notice that, of all the statement-making iterations, the tassel earring is alive, well, and longer than ever.

We particularly love this beaded version worn by model Barbara Meier at this year’s Golden Globe Awards.

As you may know, we at Beadwork have been on top of the tassel trend from the beginning, and we’re glad to see it still going strong. The Peyote Tassel Earrings by Mary Tafoya are a casual alternative to the high-fashion of the red carpet, and one of our favorites.

If you want to learn how to create a simple, customizable beaded tassel, check out this free tutorial.

How to Make a Beaded Tassel with Seed Beads

As much as we love tassels, they weren’t the only styles strutting the Spring/Summer runways. We also saw some seriously huge hoops and drops, along with numerous shapes and styles that defy categorization. Join Penny Dixon in her instructional video download to create, step-by-step, your own pair of stunning statement earrings.

Navel-Grazing Necklaces

While the choker trend persists, some jewelry designers are swinging the pendulum and dropping their designs all the way to the waist. Add in oversized components and you have an accessory that’s no longer an accessory, but the main event. We’ve selected some of our favorite designs that translate the trend from runway to real life.

This beaded version of a Middle Eastern-inspired pendant by Diane Fitgerald can be added to chain of any length. And look—tassels!

The rough glamour of raw stone continues to be a favorite of jewelry designers. We love the oversized agate slices of the Givenchy Spring/Summer line and how they’ve been paired with equally oversized plastic chain. Make this softer, scaled-down version to wear in real life (and avoid any Flavor Flav references.)

The timeless beauty of crystals and pearls works particularly well with the long necklace trend and can add a vintage vibe to a slip dress or silk chemise.

Rings on Rings on Rings

Following the statement suit, this season’s ring trend is as many as you can fit on your fingers. Which is not to imply that they should be thin and stackable because, as we’ve already established, bigger is better.

Actress Tracee Ellis Ross stunned on the red carpet of this year’s Golden Globes Awards in a whole lot of diamonds. Who doesn’t love this?

One on each finger is also perfectly acceptable, especially in rich, moody colors like these from Gucci’s Spring/Summer line.

Don’t have Harry Winston loaning you millions of dollars’ worth of diamonds for a night out? Just stitch up this quick and easy ring with seed beads, crystals, and pearls.

Or get all the materials you need to create a blingy statement ring in a kit by Nunn Design.

The Cuff

While the cuff is an accessory staple and may never go out of style, this season’s cuffs experiment with texture and volume in new and notable ways. At Beadwork, we get tons of cuff submissions so we know how much you guys love to make and wear elaborate, structural pieces on your wrists. From a design perspective, the cuff, and bracelets in general, are more of a blank slate than other types of jewelry so offer more room for unconventionality. And because they’re worn nowhere near your face, and don’t run up against much clothing, you can really go crazy. Here are some of our favorite designs that play off fashion trends for 2017.

Both these designs use bugle beads and metallic components to create textural cuffs with a modern, geometric feel.



We love how these bracelets combine a slouchy, fabric-like texture with crystals and beads for a relaxed elegance.

A crystal cuff is classic and looks great when worn with other single-strand bracelets, as Kristen Bell did at this year’s Golden Globes.

Indulge in a dramatic streak this season with jewelry that features bold design elements and unique materials. Whether it’s a structural statement earring or an oversized necklace, make what you wear (and what you make) say something about you. And if, along the way, you find yourself in need of some inspiration or instruction, we’re here for you with all the patterns, videos, courses, kits, magazines, and books you could ask for!



