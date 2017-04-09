Jewelry Stringing Challenge Kit with Jesse James Beads

In case you missed the Winter 2016 issue of Jewelry Stringing, it included a challenge using a gorgeous kit from Jesse James Beads. Three participants (including me!) received identical kits and were challenged to create a piece of jewelry. Here’s what we all came up with.

Lavon Peters (Managing Editor)

The beads in this kit are one of my favorite colorways: purple! But as a new beader, I wasn’t sure where to start with so many sparkly components. Naturally, I turned to Pinterest for some inspiration. In no time I created a multistrand necklace that I’m now looking for an occasion to wear! I tried to incorporate as many of the kit components as possible, and I added pearls from a wrist corsage strap from a recent wedding.

Stephanie LaRosa (Reader Participant)

I love the beads selected for this challenge, and I knew I wanted to make a long necklace that slips on over a sweater or a sparkly party dress. I couldn’t find any tassels that I liked, so I used metallic thread to make my own. The beaded chain was too pretty to take apart, so I simply added the toggle clasp and some charms as a focal pendant. I love that these necklaces can be worn separately or layered together.

Erin Strother (Reader Participant)

These beads were, quite honestly, not my style at all, so the challenge was to create something that showcased the beads but also stayed true to my own organic, non-sparkly aesthetic. I chose one of my handmade mixed-media pendants, recycled leather, and sari silk ribbon to complement the color of the beads. I then added copper chain to add weight and texture and to balance the sparkle.

If you’re intrigued by any of these designs and want your own kit from Jesse James Beads, you’re in luck! We have them in the Interweave Store!

We’d love to see your design if you decide to purchase this kit and make your own piece of jewelry! (Send photos to me at Lavon.Peters@fwmedia.com.)

Lavon Peters

Managing Editor, Beadwork magazine

