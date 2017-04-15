Your Jewelry-Making Business and How to Be Your Own Boss

Business Saturday: An exclusive interview on how to be your own boss and run your own jewelry-making business with Anne Vaughan, jewelry designer and owner of Anne Vaughan Designs Original Jewelry.

Q: Why did you choose to become self-employed and start a jewelry-making business?

A: I wanted to have the opportunity to have more control of my time. Having just given birth to my second child, I wanted to be able to spend more time with him and his sister. I decided to start my jewelry-making business on a very small scale, having a goal to create just one or two pieces a day in the beginning. I quickly began to see the benefits of working for myself and really fell in love with making jewelry!

Q: What is the most difficult part of being your own boss?

A: It’s hard to wear many hats and feel like I am good at all of them. I try to hire help when it makes sense, but inevitably I know the most about my business so it is most effective for me to engage my customers on Facebook, procure materials, decide which shows I am going to attend, and sell my work in person.

Q: Are there rules you have set for yourself to help with time management?

A: Don’t allow distractions during creative time (don’t check your email, don’t answer the phone, don’t allow anything to get in the way of creative work). I try to schedule all of my appointments, meetings, procurement of materials, email catch-up days, and other noncreative aspects of the business all in one chunk, maximizing my creative time in the studio!

Q: What is your favorite thing about being self-employed?

A: I get to reap the rewards of my hard work, dedication, and commitment to my business. I love the flexibility in my schedule, and I love being able to be in charge of my own destiny.

Q: It must be difficult to “turn your brain off” when you run your own creative business. How do you give yourself some downtime?

A: This is so important to do! In the beginning of the business I worked almost all of the time. I had an amazing amount of enthusiasm and a drive to succeed that fueled my late nights and early mornings. But after a while, this unbalanced lifestyle began to take a toll. I have set work hours for myself now so I can assure quality time with my family, time to exercise, and time for my girlfriends, too.

Photos courtesy of Anne Vaughan.

Get these other really helpful business tips today in our shop!