How to Weave the Chevron Chain Stitch

The chevron chain stitch works in a modified zigzag pattern, connecting parallel rows of beads. Many beaders consider chevron a form of netting, and it does have that lattice look.

Beads: Two colors size 11° or 8°: color A (green) for zigzags and color B (gold) for parallel rows

SINGLE ROW:

1. String 4A, 3B, and 3A. Pass through the first A strung, form-ing a little rounded triangle with 2 sides in color A and 1 side in color B. It won’t actually form a triangle yet, but it will after more stitches are added.

String 3B and 3A. Pass through 1A at the bottom of the triangle as shown, the first A strung after the 3B strung.

String 3B and 3A. Pass through 1A. String 3B and 3A.

Pass through 1A.

Repeat this pattern as shown for the desired length (Fig. 1).

TO ADD ROWS AND WIDEN YOUR STRIP OF BEADWORK:

2. Exit the bottom A of the last section in your first row of chevron stitches. String 4A, 3B, and 3A. Pass through the first A just strung and through the 3B forming the bottom of the triangles above. Continue as shown (Fig. 2).

TIPS

To follow this lesson, hold your work as the diagrams show. Once you get the stitch, hold it in any way that is comfortable for you.

Try noncylinder seed beads when first learning this stitch, as their curves allow for a smoother shape. Start with a single row, then widen your strip.

For more essential seed bead stitch tutorials, check out the Doddle Beads with Leslie Rogalski video download!