How to Bead a Shamrock with Brick Stitch

Brick Stitch Increases and Decreases

Increases and decreases in ﬂat brick stitch form neat diamonds; passing through the edges of the diamonds will cup the work, making excellent leaves, or in this case, shamrocks. This increase adds 1 bead to a row, half a bead at each end. It happens at the start of a row by stringing 2 beads and passing under the ﬁrst loop of the previous row; the ﬁnal two stitches pass under the same last loop of the previous row. The decrease stitch skips a loop of the previous row, shortening each row by one bead.

Materials

Seed beads (A and B)

Thread

Pin back

Tools

Beading Needles

Scissors

Increase

Rows 1 and 2: String 1A and 2B; pass through them again, leaving a 4″ tail to hold onto while you work. Pass through the ﬁrst 2 strung; the 1A is the ﬁrst row, the thread should be exiting between the 2B (Figure 1).

Row 3: String 2A; pass under the thread between the 2B and pull tight. Pass back through the last bead just strung (Figure 2).

String 1A and pass under the same loop of thread and back through the bead just strung (Figure 3).

Secure this last stitch by passing through the last 2 beads of this row; this will hold the loop of thread in place as you begin the next row (Figure 4).

Row 4: String 2B; pass under the thread between the last 2 beads of the previous row, pull tight, and pass back through the last bead strung. *String 1B and pass under the next loop and back through the bead just strung. Repeat from *, passing under the same loop (Figure 5). Secure the last 2 beads of this row.

Row 5: String 2A; pass under the thread between the last 2 beads of the previous row and back through the last bead strung. *String 1A and pass under the next loop and back through the bead just strung. Repeat from * twice, passing under the same loop for the last 2 stitches. Secure the last 2 beads of this row.

Row 6: Repeat Row 5 (6B total).

Row 7: Repeat Row 6 (7A total, Figure 6).

DECREASE

Row 8: String 2B; pass under the second-to-last loop of thread of the previous row, pull tight, and pass back through the last bead strung (Figure 7). String 1B and pass under the next loop and back through the bead just strung; repeat to the end of the row.

Row 9: Repeat Row 8 (5A total).

Row 10: Repeat Row 8 (4B total).

Row 11: String 3A and pass down through the beads along the opposite edge to exit the ﬁrst row (Figure 8). Pull taut to cup the leaf slightly.

SHAMROCK ASSEMBLY

Repeat Rows 1–11 for a second leaf. After passing through the edge beads, connect to the previous leaf by pass up through 3 of its edge beads, then down through the last 3 of the current leaf (Figure 9). Repeat to make 2 more leaves. For a stem, string 12 beads, alternating A and B, then skip the last bead and pass back through the others. To make the stem bend, skip one of the beads as you pass back through. Pass through a few beads of a leaf and attach a pin back.

