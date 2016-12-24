Happy Holidays from Our Creative Home to Yours

A message to you from each of us here at Beadwork magazine and BeadingDaily





As I look forward to 2017, I’m grateful for the things that keep me coming to work every day: the amazingly kind and creative staff I work with, being able to work on such a beautiful craft publication, and having the chance to correspond with such gifted contributors and YOU – our clever, talented readers!

I’m excited to be able to attend Bead Fest in Santa Fe and Philly next year, after a bit of a hiatus from both. I always return to work recharged after seeing all of the new and creative eye candy that the exhibitors bring to the table – literally! And after meeting new beaders and seasoned bead shop owners. You all inspire me so much!

I’m also excited to bring in some amazingly talented bead artists to film courses on a variety of topics that you are going to LOVE! More on that to come!

Wishing you all good things to come in the New Year! May you be richly blessed!

Cheers!



2016 has been a year of transformation for Interweave and Beadwork magazine, with several new faces on the staff and a lot of exciting (and challenging!) changes. As I reflect on this year, I’m so grateful for the team I work with. We couldn’t have accomplished so much without such a dedicated group, all working toward the same goal and pitching in whenever and wherever was needed.

I hope you’ve had a chance to enjoy some of the fruits of our labors, such as the newly relaunched www.interweave.com, where we’ll be bringing you even more fantastic beading content in 2017. I also hope you love the newly expanded Beadwork magazine, which will include beginning stringing projects starting with the February/March 2017 issue (and just as many beadweaving projects as before!).

We’ll be working harder than ever in 2017 to bring you all the best beading projects, kits, and articles. Please let us know what we can do to make your experience even better.

Finally, Happy Holidays to all our loyal readers! I hope you enjoy a warm and wonderful season with your family and friends!

In January 2016 I stepped into the role of Beadwork’s project editor. As the previous assistant editor of Stringing magazine, Beadwork’s former sister publication, I never expected to find myself in this new role. In fact, I’d only discovered the world of beadweaving in 2014 when I first joined the Interweave team. Fortunately, beading came naturally to me, and I enjoy continuing to learn and grow with the help and inspiration of so many talented artists in the jewelry community.

The introduction of many new shaped beads, including Demi Round seed beads, MiniDuos, Honeycomb beads, DiamonDuos, and more, led to designs unlike anything we’d ever seen before. I had the pleasure of working with the experts who utilize these beads so cleverly, including Nichole Starman, who filmed four amazing videos with Interweave this year

But most importantly, I appreciate my coworkers, Beadwork’s staff, who inspire me most of all. They’ve supported me on this journey and have made it easy to have fun along the way. Together, we make magic happen.

And thank you to our readers who’ve made this year so merry and bright.



2016 has been a year of change and new things. I began working at Interweave and have had the pleasure to contribute to Beadwork and Jewelry Stringing magazines.

It’s been a blast learning to bead and getting to know you guys – the beading community – which is so full of creative, fun-loving people. I feel like I’ve gotten a glimpse into a funky little world that I didn’t know existed and I’m grateful for the opportunity.

2016 was also a year of change for Interweave as a brand. Our new website is beautiful and has the ability to deliver you the products and content you love with greater ease and efficiency. We also hope that it’s a place we can all hang out. With new articles, tips, how-to’s, and free patterns publishing every day, we’re confident that you’ll find something to inspire and educate you each time you visit. In short, there is a lot to look forward to as 2017 approaches – and we’d love to see you there.

Happy Holidays!

As 2016 draws to a close, I’m reflecting on all that is good in my life, both personally and here at BeadingDaily.

I joined Interweave in January and it’s been an amazing year! From fun on the blog, travel to BeadFest, interviews with your favorite bead and jewelry-making artists, to launching our new website. It’s been a year filled with great memories, lots of laughs, good times, and the chance to bead my heart out and share new projects with you.

As we look to 2017, we have more soon-to-be revealed fun planned for the new website, we’ll be bringing you more interaction with our Designers of the Year, there will be new online courses (kicking off with a few videos I’ll be filming in the studio in January), and I’ll be out an about and hope to see you at one of our BeadFest shows – whether in Santa Fe, Philadelphia, or Tacoma.

From my family to yours – I wish you happiness, good health, peace, and lots of time to enjoy beading and making jewelry!