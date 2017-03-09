Handmade Jewelry Business: Creating a Logo, Part I

Studio Notes: Logo Logic – Part 1 of 3

As Lapidary Journal Jewelry Artist readers and handmade jewelry artisans, we all dream of selling our creations or seeing them on the necks of celebrities. And why not? It makes time fly when we are working and mastering new skills.

To help you dream a little more, this blog is about logos. After watching Flourish & Thrive Academy marketing experts Tracy Matthews & Robin Kramer talk about design that sells, I’ve opted to invest a logo hoping it will focus my presentation. In seconds it will tell customers about my craft and professionalism, which I have worked on for nine years. It will also help them remember me.

Although I’m a lapsed member of the Lehndorff family, I have access to a graphic artist. My ex-brother-in-law, Peter Lehndorff, has been a design professional for 30 years. I prefer his expertise and independent vision to mine, because graphic arts and jewelry design can be wildly different. You can always design your own. But Peter saved me time & worry. Besides creating three logo designs for me to pick from, he also was willing to tell me about the process:

From a Professional’s Perspective

B. Lehndorff: What exactly is a logo?

P. Lehndorff: A logo can be a typeface, a shape and a dingbat.

B. Lehndorff: Um, are you calling me a dingbat?

P. Lehndorff: No. I’m talking about a “mark.” A printer’s dingbat.

Fact: From Wikipedia: a dingbat (sometimes more formally known as a printer’s ornament or printer’s character) is an ornament, character, or spacer used in typesetting. The classic pointing hand is an old fashioned, copyright-free dingbat. There are thousands of them.

B. Lehndorff: What is the most important thing a graphic artist needs to know before he designs a logo? My design style? What my web site looks like?

P. Lehndorff: The budget. That’s the first thing. With a low budget I might do something with just a type face and sometimes that’s as much work as anything. (As a pro, Peter has access to tons of cool graphics stuff.)

B. Lehndorff: What do logos usually cost?

P. Lehndorff: Sometimes a jeweler can find software online and do them for free. But “free” doesn’t always mean “free.” Usually if I do something simple for an artisan, it can start around $200.

B. Lehndorff: Would a graphic arts student at a local college be willing to design one, maybe in exchange for jewelry?

P. Lehndorff: Maybe. You can do one yourself, too, but you might not know all the sizes and kinds of files you need.

B. Lehndorff: What else is important?

P. Lehndorff: The one mistake you positively don’t want to make is to…To be continued.

Bonus Stuff:

I went to www.freelogoservices.com. They appeared first on the list when I googled “free logos.” After I gave the site an email address, which I hate doing, I accessed their program and experimented. All it took was a few keystrokes. Next, their software generated page after page of logos consisting of my company name in different typefaces topped by a lively assortment of dingbats. That part was free. To buy the logo was $39.95.

If you see a logo you like, consider asking the business owner where they got it.

Vistaprint.com offers a logo making service for $90 and provides a questionnaire to help you get started. Other sites pitch apps, software packages or freelance designers.

Early in my career, I used Microsoft Word and Paint to create my first logo, including a hallmark stamp. That was a cheap way to start, because a few years later, I completely changed my approach.

Betsy Lehndorff is a Michigan silversmith and has been writing for Lapidary Journal Jewelry Artist since 2010. Her latest article, Tube and Chain Necklace with Pearl is in the March 2017 issue. Some of Peter Lehndorff’s work can be seen at www.lehndorff.com/graphics/

