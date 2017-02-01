Handmade Jewelry Beadweaving Designs for Your Love of Creating

My Jewelry, Myself – And Other Dating Tips

As the big V-Day approaches, it can’t hurt to get an early start on your outfit. And it can’t hurt to start creating some handmade jewelry and accessories. As creative people, it stands to reason that we’d also be creative with our looks and, by extension, our dating personas. If you’re single but were able to land a date for Valentine’s Day, try experimenting with some of these girl personalities and their accompanying jewelry pieces to give your date something recognizable to grasp onto. Variety is the spice of life after all.

If you’ve been dating your date for some time, spice is also said to be the secret ingredient with which to trick your partner into imagining that they’re eating dinner with someone else. By this logic, accessorizing as if you’re an Egyptian queen one day and a free-spirited bohemian the next will lead to a lifetime of love and happiness. Joking aside, every woman contains dateable multitudes and our handmade jewelry wardrobes should reflect that.

Handmade Jewelry of the Beaded Kind

Here are some beaded jewelry patterns that will keep you stylish and keep your date on their toes this Valentine’s Day.

The Girly Girl

Every woman has a girly girl in there somewhere. She may be buried deep or cheerfully on the surface, but she’s usually somewhere to be found. Either way, girlish and flirty can be a safe and fun route to go when trying to charm a date—feminine wiles and all that.

The Modern Gal

The modern gal is sleek, clean, and understated with a taste for refined basics. While she may just be wearing a simple chain necklace and a neutral sweater, she somehow appears very wealthy. This look will convince your date that you’re classy and put together, though you may simply be scared of colors and prints, so it’s just easier this way. Either way, you win!

The Natural Beauty

The appeal of the natural beauty is obvious, but how to achieve this look is ironically extremely difficult. Luckily, beading one of these designs will take roughly the same amount of time it takes to get messy hair.

The Bohemian

The bohemian has a lot in common with the natural beauty but she is generally less responsible, which can be fun for you and your date. Fortunately, looking like a bohemian is much easier than living like one and most people aren’t able to discern the difference.

The Punk Rock Chick

Like the girly girl, we all have a little punk rock chick in us. Whether it’s a lingering girl band fantasy, the occasional impulse to smash things, or a mild resentment of authority, indulge your inner bad girl this Valentine’s Day with some raucous behavior and edgy jewelry.

The Ingénue

The ingénue spends much of her time in the pages of classic novels, preferring the romance of the formal social conventions of the past to those of the crude present. She’s articulate but shy and seems always to be bathed in light. She is a fantastic Valentine’s date.

The Worldly Spiritualist

The worldly spiritualist loves colorful statement pieces and often pairs them with flowing, relaxed clothing. She radiates self-assurance and an “I’ve seen it all” sensuality. She has a peaceful presence resulting from her interest in eastern religions which she also expresses through her jewelry choices.

The Quirky Girl

The quirky girl often expresses her whimsical personality through her fashion sense, favoring structural pieces in bright colors and unexpected shapes. If you have a sense humor and a tendency to embarrass yourself in cute ways, consider going this route.

While personal style should be a unique expression of a complex, multifaceted personality, dating often isn’t, and with all these looks in your arsenal, you’re bound to please. Have a fun and fashion-filled Valentines’ Day!

Get these patterns today in our shop!