Get Inspired by Nature and Brick Stitch a Gorgeous Butterfly

Beading inspiration abounds in the spring, from the crocuses peeking their way out of the ground to the colorful birds returning to our yards and trees. Spring also marks the return of the Monarch butterflies from their winter spent in Mexico. And what better spring beading inspiration can you think of than these gorgeous creatures?



Karen Parker, author of the eBook Brick-Stitching Nature: Charts for Beaded Butterflies, Dragonflies, and a Honeybee, is a real-life biologist who is clearly inspired by butterflies and other winged insects. In our February/March 2015 interview with her, Karen noted that butterfly wings are composed of tiny scales, which remind her of cylinder and seed beads. She translated that into beaded creatures using brick stitch.

Karen studies various species of butterflies to carefully create their wing patterns, such as in this beaded Emerald Swallowtail butterfly.



She tries to “mimic the dimensions of each insect, the subtle shading of colors, and the balance of light and dark to render them lifelike.” I think you’ll agree that Karen’s careful attention to shape and color produce very realistic patterns.



The Madeiran Brimstone butterfly, like many butterfly species, is brighter in the male than the female. Karen’s brick stitch pattern showcases the gorgeous orange of the male’s upper wings.



Each of Karen’s designs uses basic brick stitch and includes a detailed chart for the meticulous placement of each bead. In addition, Karen provides tips for selecting your beads and choosing your needle and thread. Finally, she offers instructions for forming the body and attaching it to the wings.

Of course, butterflies aren’t the only beautiful winged creatures found in nature. Karen’s eBook also includes patterns for two dragonflies and a honeybee!

I was terrified of dragonflies as a child, but Karen’s beaded versions really bring their beauty to life.



This cute little beaded honeybee almost makes you forget about their pesky stingers!



If you want a quicker project, Karen’s eBook also includes a brick stitch pattern for a lovely pair of Monarch butterfly wing earrings.



Spring is on its way, and so are the butterflies. Get Karen Parker’s Brick-Stitching Nature: Charts for Beaded Butterflies, Dragonflies, and a Honeybee today and get inspired by the beauty of nature!

