Earrings are a great accessory one can never have too many of. They are fun, add a touch of color to our wardrobe, and can even reveal the real you while you wear your professional outfits to work (which can sometimes be a bit drab and buttoned up). When it comes to seed bead earrings, these also have the benefit of being lightweight and quick to stitch. Even if you’re new to seed bead-weaving, learning how to make seed bead earrings is a great place to start, as they give you just enough room to practice the stitch, get comfortable with it, and then, before you know it, you have a pair of seed bead earrings or three!

When looking at design trends and some favorite beads we all love to stitch with, these top 5 seed bead earring designs came about in Seed Bead Earrings: 5 Must-Try Free Seed Bead Patterns. The clever Celtic Knot earrings can be a stand out design for a special holiday or a meaningful symbol you can wear proudly, any day. The beautiful Enchanted Rivoli Earrings, with their very flattering shape will sparkle till the end of that special night. Ice Drop Earrings are elegant yet bring a bit of beachy flair when stitched as seen in turquoise and white. The Peyote Star Earrings look quite elegant stitched with metallic beads but would also look great worked in any color (can’t you see them in red white and blue?), as long as you choose a contrasting seed bead for the corners and outline beads. Desert Thistle is simply beautiful and feminine and makes great use of a few different types of seed beads.

Here are the 5 FREE Seed Bead Earrings You’ll Make:

Simple yet Gorgeous Seed Bead Earrings



Enchanted Rivoli Earrings by Csilla Csirmaz

Deceivingly simple to make, these gorgeous earrings are formed by first bezeling a rivoli, then wrapping it with a herringbone-stitched rope.

Brick Stitch These Drop Earrings



Ice Drop Earrings by Linda McKee

Two hours is all the time you need to brick-stitch these easy earrings.

Celtic-Inspired Seed Bead Earrings



Celtic Knot Earrings by Janet Palumbo

Use two sizes of seed beads to stitch a single herringbone strip, and then tie it into a classic Celtic trefoil knot.

Circular Peyote Stitch Earrings



Peyote Star Earrings by Barbara Richard

Work up a few quick rounds of circular peyote stitch to create the versatile star-shaped components spotlighted in these charming dangles.

Desert-Inspired Earrings



Desert Thistle Earrings by Kristen Winter

Use brick and herringbone stitches to fashion a pair of earrings with desert-inspired colors and subtle Southwestern flair.

These are some of the most popular seed bead earring tutorials from within the Interweave beading community, and these free patterns are complete and ready for you, right now, in Seed Bead Earrings: 5 Must-Try Free Seed Bead Patterns! All you need to do is enter your e-mail, download the free seed bead earrings, gather your seed beads and bead-weaving supplies, then start beading!