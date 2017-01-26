With the holidays right around the corner, now is the perfect time to start making beaded jewelry and decorations. In this inspiring holiday jewelry download, you’ll receive five beading patterns that focus on beaded fringe techniques, peyote stitch, wire working, and more. Are handmade beaded Christmas ornaments on your gift list? You’ll love stitching Sandi Graves’ beautiful Lacy and Loopy Christmas Ornament pattern. Are you searching for a festive pair of Christmas earrings to wear to holiday parties? Use wire and crystals to create Jamie Hogsett’s avant garde Champagne Flutes earring design. Then, combine several beadweaving techniques with two-hole seed beads to make the Snowflakes Bracelet pattern by designer Cindy Holsclaw.

Holiday Jewelry Projects Inside:

Lacy & Loopy Christmas Ornament



By Sandi Graves

Make this beautiful beaded ornament cover that can be removed from glass ornament balls. This project includes starting a new thread several times and will most likely need to tie several knots.

Falling Snow Earrings



By Sandie Bachand

Float a rivoli within an open bezel of various size seed beads to maximize sparkle in this quick-stitch beading project that offers instant gratification! These beaded snowflake earrings are the perfect, final touch to any holiday outfit!

Point the Way Earrings



By Glorianne Ljubich

Combine spike pendants, crystal rivolis, and cylinder and seed beads for sleek, modern earrings made with herringbone and peyote stitches.

Champagne Flutes



By Jamie Hogsett

Easy, Elegant avant garde wire and crystal earrings, these beaded, holiday earrings are sure to be a hit at your next holiday party! The CZ beads in these easy-to-make wrapped wire earrings cluster at the top of the dangle, just as champagne bubbles float to the top of a glass.

Snowflakes Bracelet



By Cindy Holsclaw

Create a wintery bracelet of delicate snowflakes woven with two-hole seed beads. Use a different colorway for each seeason, or weave individual snowflakes for a pair of matching earrings.

