Free eBook: Handmade Beaded Earrings

Beaded earrings don’t have to match a bracelet or a necklace. In fact, when I wear earrings I prefer them to be statements all by themselves. Beaded earrings are like little miniature works of beadwoven art. And once you get started, they really are addicting – make one pair and you won’t be able to stop! For someone just learning how to bead, beaded earrings are perfect for getting started with all the classic bead-weaving stitches. Beaded earrings don’t require a lot of time or materials to make, and they are perfect for learning new jewelry-making and beading techniques.

Beaded earrings are a fun and inexpensive way to add the finishing touch to any outfit. They can be an artistic way to show off your talents and personality. Handmade earrings are like miniature works of art and make a statement all on their own. DIY earring making is also a great way to practice new techniques and enhance your work with color and design.

Herringbone stitch can make an easy, secure bezel for hanging on to a pair of vintage crystal stones in the Captured Crystal Cubes Earrings. All it takes is a couple of grams of seed beads and your favorite pair of ear wires to make a pair of sparkling beaded earrings in just a couple of hours! I used a modified herringbone stitch to make these simple bezels so that they’d show off the stones. The bezels themselves work up quickly and can easily be modified to fit triangle-shaped crystal stones as well!

For some retro glam in your collection of beaded earrings, try the Vintage Pearl Earrings from our earring making makeover: these are just as beautiful as the originals, but made with crystal pearls. One of Jennifer’s favorite sources of inspiration for making beaded jewelry is antique and vintage jewelry. So when her good friend gifted her with a huge box of very special antique beaded jewelry, she decided to repurpose some of the jewelry for new jewelry-making projects.

Maybe you only have a pair of big crystal beads in your beading stash, but still want to make a great pair of beaded earrings. If you have a little bit of wire handy, you can make the Wire Wrapped Crystal Earrings in just a couple of hours.This easy, beginner-friendly wire earring project is perfect for someone just learning how to make jewelry with wire.

Can you believe these earrings were made from feathers shed by chickens in a backyard? I love the organic look of Melody MacDuffee’s Umber Pheasant Feather Earrings. You can totally change the look and feel of these trendy beaded earrings by using crystal beads, glass beads, or even small freshwater pearls as your accent beads.

One of the easiest ways to create floral earring designs is to use flower-shaped beads like the crystals in Kelli Burns’s Hydrangea Earrings. Find floral components in a range of colors, including neutral shades of gray, brown, and navy or make them pop with pink like Kelli did. Selecting florals in neutral shades is also a great way to up the sophistication level and create handcrafted earrings that are perfect for any occasion. Kelli Burns’ Hydrangea Earrings are a breath of fresh air, with their delicate colors and ethereal stitching. Keep a few pairs handy during long winters as a reminder that spring is right around the corner.

Michelle Mach’s Crystal Corona Earrings are so much fun, and so easy to make! The perfect project for beginning beaders or someone just learning how to bead, they’re great for your first beaded earring project. For a softer feel, try making them with round glass druks instead of crystal bicones, and choose seed beads that contrast with the glass beads.

Beaded earrings don't use a lot of material and are very quick projects, which makes them great beaded jewelry gifts, as well.

