How to Make Your Own Leather Tassels

Technique of the Week: How To Make a Leather Tassel

We’re crazy about the long-lasting tassel trend! Look around—you’re bound to notice stylish shoulder bags, shoes, and, of course, jewelry trimmed with tassels. First we covered how to make chain tassels ,then embroidery tassels, and now we’ll show you how to make tassels crafted from leather. Then, check in next Friday to learn how to make tassels using beads.

Leather Tassels

Create stylish leather tassels to further embellish your jewelry. All it takes is a scrap of leather, some very sharp scissors, and a little craft glue. Here’s what’s next…

1. Cut a rectangular piece of leather about 1 3/4 x 1 5⁄8″, then cut a thin strip of leather for the loop. Use a pen to draw a line on the back side of the leather rectangle, about 3⁄8″ from the top edge.



2. Using very sharp scissors, cut thin fringes into the leather rectangle, stopping at the line.



3. Place a small dab of glue in the upper-right corner on the back side of the leather rectangle. Place one end of the leather strip on the glue and press down.



4. Add a dab of glue on top of the thin strip; fold the strip over and press down, creating a loop.



5. Apply a thin line of glue along the edge of the leather above the fringes. Tightly roll the leather, then wipe off any excess glue that has seeped out. Let dry.



Previously published in the pages of Jewelry Stringing magazine

Get the Jewelry Stringing Collection for more great instructions!