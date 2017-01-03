Lariats are Trending–Make Your Own Beaded Necklace Today

#TrendWatch – Lariat Love

A far cry from the cattle-wrangling cowboy accessory, the contemporary lariat is sleek, modern, and minimal. Throw one on with a white t-shirt and jeans, a cashmere sweater, or a cocktail dress. Anything that suits your style and gives off that elusive impression of effortless style. Create your own lariat — from beaded necklace to simple chains — you can’t miss!



For the DIY-inclined, they are just as simple to make as they are to wear – just find some fabulous chain, a cute dangle, a cool connector, and you’re there!

Or play with proportions, layers, and materials to create a piece that makes a personal style statement.

The designs in the Modern Lariat section of Jewelry Stringing, Winter 2017 range from barely-there to boho bright. Take a look for a little inspiration or get the magazine for instructions on how to create them.