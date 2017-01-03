Lariats are Trending–Make Your Own Beaded Necklace Today

January 03, 2017 | Author: Andrea Hoyt

Lariats are Trending–Make Your Own Beaded Necklace Today

#TrendWatch – Lariat Love

A far cry from the cattle-wrangling cowboy accessory, the contemporary lariat is sleek, modern, and minimal. Throw one on with a white t-shirt and jeans, a cashmere sweater, or a cocktail dress. Anything that suits your style and gives off that elusive impression of effortless style. Create your own lariat — from beaded necklace to simple chains — you can’t miss!
#TrendWatch Lariats are trending, make your own beaded necklace using beads, chain and other materials that create your personal statement

For the DIY-inclined, they are just as simple to make as they are to wear – just find some fabulous chain, a cute dangle, a cool connector, and you’re there!

#TrendWatch Lariats are trending, make your own beaded necklace using beads, chain and other materials that create your personal statement

Or play with proportions, layers, and materials to create a piece that makes a personal style statement.

#TrendWatch Lariats are trending, make your own beaded necklace using beads, chain and other materials that create your personal statement

The designs in the Modern Lariat section of Jewelry Stringing, Winter 2017 range from barely-there to boho bright. Take a look for a little inspiration or get the magazine for instructions on how to create them.

#TrendWatch Lariats are trending, make your own beaded necklace using beads, chain and other materials that create your personal statement #TrendWatch Lariats are trending, make your own beaded necklace using beads, chain and other materials that create your personal statement

Posted in Beading | Tagged , ,