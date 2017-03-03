Bead Trends: Crystals and Beads Abound at 2017 Oscars

The Oscars is always a reliable source for glamour, fantasy, and unbridled glitz. Sparkle and shine is everywhere you look: the clothes, the jewelry, the shoes, the handbags, and even the sets. Can you imagine the night without beads or crystals? Just unadorned gowns and matte surfaces? What a nightmare. Here were some of the standout moments:

The Gowns

Beaded gowns are classic Hollywood fare, and we saw some beauties walking the red carpet. Olivia Culpo and Emma Stone opted for fringed versions, proving that the trend is holding strong.

The Jewelry

I love the crystal headband and earring pairing on Ruth Negga, as well as the headband and choker combo on Janelle Monae.

Speaking of chokers, Karlie Kloss gave the trend fresh and sophisticated new life.

We also saw some collar-style necklaces placed over high necklines. The flawless Jessica Beal pulled it off particularly well, as did Dakota Johnson.

The Sets

Did you know Swarovski and the Oscars are old friends? For ten years, they’ve been partnered to give the show’s stage design the glamour we’ve come to expect. And now that I know, it seems so natural. From 2007 through 2017, 1.2 million crystals have been incorporated into the sets, and 300,000 were used this year alone. How many do you think they used to create these beaded-curtain Oscar men?

Teams in both Austria and Hollywood work to create and assemble crystal set pieces before they adorn the Oscar stage. It’s clearly a match made in heaven.

Unfortunately, awards season has come to a close, but I hope you’ve expanded your Pinterest boards and gathered enough inspiration to keep you creating the rest of the year. You’ll need something to wear if you ever get invited!

Andrea

Work up your own A-list designs with the products in our Red Carpet Ready Bead pattern collection!