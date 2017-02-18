#BusinessSaturday

Glass bead artist, jewelry designer, and teacher Stephanie Sersich shares her thoughts on creating custom jewelry tags for your handmade jewelry designs.

Q: Why did you decide to make custom tags for your jewelry?

A: While I think my work looks uniquely my own, I wanted to assure buyers that they were purchasing a piece from the originator of the design, one made with the integrity and quality that I put into my work. It makes my pieces more collectible and recognizable, which adds to their physical and emotional value.



Q: How did you decide what to put on your tag?

A: I used an image from my logo on one side and my initial on the other. As a crazy college student, before I started my little business, I had an angel inscribed with an “S” that followed the lines of her body tattooed on my upper arm. When I started my business and needed a logo, my mom said, “Why don’t you have that thing on your arm be your logo?” It was a brilliant idea. I think your tag should portray something that is unique to you and your work, whether it’s a signature logo or your business name.



Q: Who made your tags, and how did the process work?

A: I was lucky to know the folks at Green Girl Studios from selling and teaching at bead shows. They cast pieces in silver and pewter and designed the tag with me. Many other companies will cast or etch custom tags for you, and price varies a great deal, depending on the size of the tag, the material you choose (i.e., sterling silver versus stainless steel), the method used to create your tag (i.e., engraving versus casting), whether you use text or a logo, the quantity you order, and more. For example, at Charm Factory, www.charmfactory.com, you can purchase 100 sterling silver 4.5×9mm oval charms with text engraved on one side and I’ve found the cost is well worth the price of having my pieces “signed” with a signature tag.

