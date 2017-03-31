Create Stunning Jewelry With Your Favorite Bead Stitches

It’s generally easy for me to come up with a list of favorites–favorite foods, for example, or favorite music or movies. After all, these are all things that make life more enjoyable, right? Well, when the Beadwork team and I sat down to select content for this year’s edition of Favorite Bead Stitches, let’s just say it wasn’t quite as easy to come up with a list of our favorite beaded projects, there were just too many outstanding ones to choose from!

Sure, we know that our readers’ favorite stitches are peyote, right-angle weave, herringbone, netting, and square, so at least we had a good place to start. But narrowing down our choices to around 30 pieces, now that was another challenge altogether! And we didn’t stop with those five stitches, either! In fact, this issue features projects made with over a dozen techniques, in designs that include a range of styles, materials, and difficulty levels.

Where to start? Let’s see, for those of you who prefer traditional seed beads, we’ve curated quite a collection. We’ll start with these Shimmering Fans earrings by Csilla Csirmaz, featuring a stunning Deco-style design. And then there’s Marcia Rose’s Midas Touch necklace, with peyote stitch–bezeled rivolis shaped into flowerlike components and paired with a tubular brick–stitched strap of gold. Or you may prefer the Retro Blossom earrings by Jill Wiseman. This design uses tubular peyote stitch, tubular netting, and square stitch for a very wearable earring!

Love shaped beads? Try using SuperDuos to create the gorgeous bezeled rivoli in Maria Teresa Moran’s Provence necklace. Or make the delicate Vineyard Trellis bracelet by Pamela Lacasse using a combination of peanut, labradorite, and seed beads. And you might love how Penny Dixon uses QuadraLentils to create her dimensional Pergola earrings.

“Then check out some of my personal favorites, like Wendy Lueder’s, with its sapphire, turquoise, and light green bicones, intricately woven together with metallic gold seed beads. Another favorite is Penny Dixon’s Regal Rope necklace, with colorful “O” beads that accent the spiral herringbone rope and add a playful feel to the large beaded-bead focal. Then there’s Sabine Lippert’s Radiant Wheel pendant, with a cubic-right-angle-weave ring adorned with bezeled chatons.

Whether your taste is classic and glamorous, like Jill Devon’s Klimt’s Collar, or a bit more casual-wearing, like Gabi Gueck’s Jeweled Links bracelet, you’re sure to find something that tickles your fancy among our readers’ and staff’s most-loved bracelet, necklace, and earring designs!

And remember how I mentioned that food, music, and movies make life so much more enjoyable? Well, I’m sure you’ll agree that beading adds just as much–if not more–enjoyment to our days! With so much eye candy gathered in one place, we hope you’ll enjoy the 2017 annual collector’s edition of Favorite Bead Stitches.

Cheers,

Debbie

Editor, Beadwork and Favorite Bead Stitches

